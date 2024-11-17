Paran continues streak, first-time champions emerge at GHSA cheerleading state championship in Macon

Cartersville finished the season with a victory in the Class 4A competition to secure the team’s fourth championship and first since 2018. The Hurricanes beat Cambridge, Union Grove and Harris County in the final standings. Cartersville previously won titles in 1994, 2000, 2014 and 2018.

Cherokee Bluff successfully beat West Laurens, Jefferson and Whitewater to secure the program’s first-ever title in the seventh year of existence. West Laurens, Jefferson and Whitewater were each trying for a second title after winning program firsts in the past four seasons – West Laurens (4A) in 2020, Jefferson (4A) in 2021 and Whitewater (4A) in 2022.

Pierce County won seven titles in eight seasons from 2012-2019 when it was in Class 3A and after finishing at the top of the Class 2A competition, the Bears are champions again. Pierce beat KIPP, Morgan County and Ringgold to secure the program’s eighth title.

The last time Mount Paran didn’t win a state championship was 2011, that’s 12 consecutive titles. And after finishing ahead of Savannah Christian, Hebron Christian and North Cobb Christian in the Class A Private competition, the streak continues. Paran’s streak began with Class A Private titles in 2012-2021

Bremen entered the Class A Division I competition wanting its first championship since 2006 and after finishing ahead of Gordon Lee, Vidalia and Toombs County, the Blue Devils are title-holders again. Bremen won its first championship in 2000 and won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006.

In Class A Division II, Lake Oconee Academy captured the program’s first-ever championship after beating out Screven County, Metter and Trion. Screven and Metter were trying for program firsts while Trion wanted its sixth title and first since 2012.

Results from the GHSA Cheerleading finals below.

Class 6A – 1. North Forsyth; 2. Hillgrove; 3. Mill Creek; 4. North Paulding

Class 5A – 1. McIntosh; 2. Houston County; 3. Creekview; 4. Woodstock

Class 4A – 1. Cartersville; 2. Cambridge; 3. Union Grove; 4. Harris County

Class 3A – 1. Cherokee Bluff; 2. West Laurens; 3. Jefferson; 4. Whitewater

Class 2A – 1. Pierce County; 2. KIPP; 3. Morgan County; 4. Ringgold

Class A Private – 1. Mount Paran; 2. Savannah Christian; 3. Hebron Christian; 4. North Cobb Christian

Class A-Division I – 1. Bremen; 2. Gordon Lee; 3. Vidalia; 4. Toombs County

Class A-Division II – 1. Lake Oconee Academy; 2. Screven County; 3. Metter; 4. Trion

COED – 1. South Forsyth; 2. Walton; 3. Denmark; 4. Roswell