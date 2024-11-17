Paran continues streak, first-time champions emerge at GHSA cheerleading state championship in Macon

North Forsyth’s victory in the Class 6A competition secured the program’s second overall championship while defending last year’s title as the cheerleading season concluded at the GHSA state cheerleading championships at the Coliseum in Macon.
The Raiders finished ahead of Hillgrove, Mill Creek and North Paulding in the 6A standings. In Class 5A, McIntosh got back to its winning ways, finishing ahead of Houston County, Creekview and Woodstock to secure the team’s ninth title. The Chiefs won championships in 1994, 1998, 2013, 2016 and four straight from 2019 to 2022.
South Forsyth won the COED competition to secure the team’s 10th title and first since 2021. The War Eagles won championships from 1996 to 1999, 2001, 2002, 2017, 2020 and 2021. South Forsyth finished ahead of Walton, Denmark and Roswell to take the title.
Cartersville finished the season with a victory in the Class 4A competition to secure the team’s fourth championship and first since 2018. The Hurricanes beat Cambridge, Union Grove and Harris County in the final standings. Cartersville previously won titles in 1994, 2000, 2014 and 2018.
Cherokee Bluff successfully beat West Laurens, Jefferson and Whitewater to secure the program’s first-ever title in the seventh year of existence. West Laurens, Jefferson and Whitewater were each trying for a second title after winning program firsts in the past four seasons – West Laurens (4A) in 2020, Jefferson (4A) in 2021 and Whitewater (4A) in 2022.
Pierce County won seven titles in eight seasons from 2012-2019 when it was in Class 3A and after finishing at the top of the Class 2A competition, the Bears are champions again. Pierce beat KIPP, Morgan County and Ringgold to secure the program’s eighth title.
The last time Mount Paran didn’t win a state championship was 2011, that’s 12 consecutive titles. And after finishing ahead of Savannah Christian, Hebron Christian and North Cobb Christian in the Class A Private competition, the streak continues. Paran’s streak began with Class A Private titles in 2012-2021
Bremen entered the Class A Division I competition wanting its first championship since 2006 and after finishing ahead of Gordon Lee, Vidalia and Toombs County, the Blue Devils are title-holders again. Bremen won its first championship in 2000 and won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006.
In Class A Division II, Lake Oconee Academy captured the program’s first-ever championship after beating out Screven County, Metter and Trion. Screven and Metter were trying for program firsts while Trion wanted its sixth title and first since 2012.
Results from the GHSA Cheerleading finals below.
Class 6A – 1. North Forsyth; 2. Hillgrove; 3. Mill Creek; 4. North Paulding
Class 5A – 1. McIntosh; 2. Houston County; 3. Creekview; 4. Woodstock
Class 4A – 1. Cartersville; 2. Cambridge; 3. Union Grove; 4. Harris County
Class 3A – 1. Cherokee Bluff; 2. West Laurens; 3. Jefferson; 4. Whitewater
Class 2A – 1. Pierce County; 2. KIPP; 3. Morgan County; 4. Ringgold
Class A Private – 1. Mount Paran; 2. Savannah Christian; 3. Hebron Christian; 4. North Cobb Christian
Class A-Division I – 1. Bremen; 2. Gordon Lee; 3. Vidalia; 4. Toombs County
Class A-Division II – 1. Lake Oconee Academy; 2. Screven County; 3. Metter; 4. Trion
COED – 1. South Forsyth; 2. Walton; 3. Denmark; 4. Roswell