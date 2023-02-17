X
Dark Mode Toggle

Never a doubt: Rome Unity Christian breezes past Augusta The Alleluia

Sports
By Sports Bot
31 minutes ago

Rome Unity Christian’s river of points eventually washed away Augusta The Alleluia in a 63-24 cavalcade in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports11h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Sluggers departed, Georgia Tech seeks new formula as baseball season begins
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuña excited to represent country in World Baseball Classic
6h ago

Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN / BSANDERLIN@AJ

What might Georgia’s offense look like under Mike Bobo?
12h ago

Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN / BSANDERLIN@AJ

What might Georgia’s offense look like under Mike Bobo?
12h ago

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia can be next SEC football school to get good at men’s basketball
7h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
5h ago
Decatur Southwest Dekalb defeats Stone Mountain in lopsided affair
23h ago
Woodstock River Ridge barely beats Canton Sequoyah
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
Read the document: Portions of final grand jury report released Thursday
10h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top