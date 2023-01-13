ajc logo
X

Needlepoint: Rome Darlington sews up Calhoun in slim triumph

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Rome Darlington survived Calhoun in a 67-63 win that had a seat-squirming feel in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host AFC title game if Bills, Chiefs play10h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Champion Bulldogs lose four players as roster turnover picks up
50m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Johnson remembers Erk Russell
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Terry Fontenot on free agency: ‘We can’t bring players in that don’t fit’
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Terry Fontenot on free agency: ‘We can’t bring players in that don’t fit’
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves set dates for pitchers and catchers to report, first workouts
10h ago
The Latest

Take a seat: Augusta Curtis Baptist owns Columbia PAC in huge victory
1h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
8h ago
Piedmont handles stress test to best Bremen
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
6h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top