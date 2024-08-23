National rankings: Milton holds steady as Georgia’s top team after Week 1

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
11. (11) Milton
27. (17) Carrollton
28. (16) Buford
38. (44) Thomas County Central
44. (43) Colquitt County
50. (50) Douglas County
52. (66) Coffee
82. (90) Walton
84. (60) Lee County
90. (NR) Collins Hill
91. (39) Grayson
92. (64) Camden County
94. (NR) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
10. (10) Milton
12. (12) Carrollton
21. (25) Buford
(Top 100)
6. (6) Milton
12. (12) Carrollton
21. (21) Buford
32. (43) Douglas County
34. (34) Thomas County Central
58. (59) Camden County
62. (63) Mill Creek
67. (NR) Collins Hill
75. (83) Gainesville
78. (36) Grayson
83. (81) Woodward Academy
88 (88) Rome
(Top 100)
25. (18) Colquitt County
27. (50) Milton
37. (29) Mill Creek
44. (73) Hughes
45. (33) Carrollton
46. (72) Coffee
48. (32) Walton
56. (45) Thomas County Central
61. (80) Lee County
65. (NR) Collins Hill
67. (58) Rome
77. (NR) Douglas County
88. (24) Buford
(Preseason Top 100)
9. Milton
23. Colquitt County
26. Buford
43. Carrollton
49. Walton
53. Thomas County Central
58. Mill Creek
74. Coffee
78. Gainesville
86. Creekside
89. Rome
(Preseason Top 25)
6. Milton
13. Buford
18. Carrollton
(Top 25)
9. (9) Milton
18. (18) Buford
(Top 25)
9. (9) Milton
10. (10) Carrollton
19. (12) Buford
