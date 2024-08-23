High School Sports

National rankings: Milton holds steady as Georgia’s top team after Week 1

Storm clouds approach the stadium as the Milton defense huddles up against Buford in the first half at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
17 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

11. (11) Milton

27. (17) Carrollton

28. (16) Buford

38. (44) Thomas County Central

44. (43) Colquitt County

50. (50) Douglas County

52. (66) Coffee

82. (90) Walton

84. (60) Lee County

90. (NR) Collins Hill

91. (39) Grayson

92. (64) Camden County

94. (NR) Mill Creek

USA Today

(Top 25)

10. (10) Milton

12. (12) Carrollton

21. (25) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

6. (6) Milton

12. (12) Carrollton

21. (21) Buford

32. (43) Douglas County

34. (34) Thomas County Central

58. (59) Camden County

62. (63) Mill Creek

67. (NR) Collins Hill

75. (83) Gainesville

78. (36) Grayson

83. (81) Woodward Academy

88 (88) Rome

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

25. (18) Colquitt County

27. (50) Milton

37. (29) Mill Creek

44. (73) Hughes

45. (33) Carrollton

46. (72) Coffee

48. (32) Walton

56. (45) Thomas County Central

61. (80) Lee County

65. (NR) Collins Hill

67. (58) Rome

77. (NR) Douglas County

88. (24) Buford

High School Football America

(Preseason Top 100)

9. Milton

23. Colquitt County

26. Buford

43. Carrollton

49. Walton

53. Thomas County Central

58. Mill Creek

74. Coffee

78. Gainesville

86. Creekside

89. Rome

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Preseason Top 25)

6. Milton

13. Buford

18. Carrollton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

9. (9) Milton

18. (18) Buford

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

9. (9) Milton

10. (10) Carrollton

19. (12) Buford

