Most recent Round-of-16 games by the 128 Georgia high school football teams still playing

Douglass quarterback John Wilson (1) attempts a pass during the first half against LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 minute ago

King’s Ridge Christian, Ola and Providence Christian won their first playoff games in history last week. Jasper County reached the second round for the first time since the GHSA went to 32-team playoff draws in 1996. Jasper County made the quarterfinals in the 16-team format in 1992. Below are the most recent round-of-16 appearances of the 128 GHSA teams still playing. Note that 81 made the second round last season for a retention rate of 63.3%

First

King’s Ridge Christian

Ola

Providence Christian

1992

Jasper County

2005

Temple

2009

Lakeside (Evans)

2015

Newnan

Newton

2016

Worth County

2018

East Paulding

Hillgrove

Miller County

Westside (Macon)

2019

Douglass

Mount Paran Christian

Sumter County

2020

Baldwin

Dodge County

Mitchell County

North Hall

Sprayberry

West Forsyth

2021

Archer

Athens Academy

Cherokee Bluff

Hapeville Charter

Jeff Davis

Lowndes

Ringgold

Savannah Country Day

Southeast Bulloch

2022

Burke County, Calhoun, Cambridge, Carver (Atlanta), Christian Heritage, Fannin County, Harlem, Heard County, Hebron Christian, Kell, Metter, North Cobb, Northeast, Peach County, Sandy Creek, Wilcox County

2023

Appling County, Aquinas, Benedictine, Bleckley County, Blessed Trinity, Bowdon, Brooks County, Brunswick, Buford, Callaway, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Columbus), Central (Carrollton), Clinch County, Coffee, Collins Hill, Colquitt County, Columbia, Commerce, Creekside, Douglas County, Dublin, Dutchtown, Early County, Eastside, Elbert County, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Houston County, Hughes, Irwin County, Jefferson, Jenkins, Jenkins County, Johnson County, Jones County, Jonesboro, LaGrange, Lamar County, Laney, Lee County, Lincoln County, Lovett, Luella, Macon County, Manchester, Marist, Milton, Morgan County, Norcross, North Cobb Christian, North Gwinnett, North Oconee, Oconee County, Peachtree Ridge, Perry, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rockmart, Rome, Roswell, Savannah Christian, Sequoyah, Starr’s Mill, Stephens County, Stephenson, Telfair County, Thomas County Central, Thomasville, Thomson, Toombs County, Trion, Upson-Lee, Valdosta, Ware County, Wesleyan, Whitefield Academy, Woodward Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

