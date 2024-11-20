Most recent Round-of-16 games by the 128 Georgia high school football teams still playing

King’s Ridge Christian, Ola and Providence Christian won their first playoff games in history last week. Jasper County reached the second round for the first time since the GHSA went to 32-team playoff draws in 1996. Jasper County made the quarterfinals in the 16-team format in 1992. Below are the most recent round-of-16 appearances of the 128 GHSA teams still playing. Note that 81 made the second round last season for a retention rate of 63.3%
First
King’s Ridge Christian
Ola
Providence Christian
1992
Jasper County
2005
Temple
2009
Lakeside (Evans)
2015
Newnan
Newton
2016
Worth County
2018
East Paulding
Hillgrove
Miller County
Westside (Macon)
2019
Douglass
Mount Paran Christian
Sumter County
2020
Baldwin
Dodge County
Mitchell County
North Hall
Sprayberry
West Forsyth
2021
Archer
Athens Academy
Cherokee Bluff
Hapeville Charter
Jeff Davis
Lowndes
Ringgold
Savannah Country Day
Southeast Bulloch
2022
Burke County, Calhoun, Cambridge, Carver (Atlanta), Christian Heritage, Fannin County, Harlem, Heard County, Hebron Christian, Kell, Metter, North Cobb, Northeast, Peach County, Sandy Creek, Wilcox County
2023
Appling County, Aquinas, Benedictine, Bleckley County, Blessed Trinity, Bowdon, Brooks County, Brunswick, Buford, Callaway, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Columbus), Central (Carrollton), Clinch County, Coffee, Collins Hill, Colquitt County, Columbia, Commerce, Creekside, Douglas County, Dublin, Dutchtown, Early County, Eastside, Elbert County, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Houston County, Hughes, Irwin County, Jefferson, Jenkins, Jenkins County, Johnson County, Jones County, Jonesboro, LaGrange, Lamar County, Laney, Lee County, Lincoln County, Lovett, Luella, Macon County, Manchester, Marist, Milton, Morgan County, Norcross, North Cobb Christian, North Gwinnett, North Oconee, Oconee County, Peachtree Ridge, Perry, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rockmart, Rome, Roswell, Savannah Christian, Sequoyah, Starr’s Mill, Stephens County, Stephenson, Telfair County, Thomas County Central, Thomasville, Thomson, Toombs County, Trion, Upson-Lee, Valdosta, Ware County, Wesleyan, Whitefield Academy, Woodward Academy
