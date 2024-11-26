High School Sports
Most recent quarterfinal appearances of remaining 64 GHSA football playoff teams

Ian Hulbert, running back for Sprayberry High School, takes a handoff and runs the ball for a touchdown during the Sprayberry at Kennesaw Mountain high school football game in Kennesaw, GA on August 30, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

15 minutes ago

Thirty-one of the 64 teams that made the quarterfinals also made it last season. Cambridge and Cherokee Bluff are in the quarterfinals for the first time. Jenkins County has never played in a true state quarterfinal but made the Class B semifinals in 1960 after winning a region playoff game that amounted to a quarterfinal.

First

Cambridge

Cherokee Bluff

1960

Jenkins County

1974

Southeast Bulloch

1982

Sprayberry

1990

Morgan County

1997

Worth County

2005

Stephens County

2008

LaGrange

2012

North Hall

2015

Aquinas

Trion

2018

Hillgrove

North Cobb Christian

Sequoyah

2019

Dublin

Hebron Christian

2020

Eastside

Fannin County

West Forsyth

2021

Blessed Trinity

Burke County

Collins Hill

Northeast

Peach County

2022

Appling County

Calhoun

Houston County

Hughes

Lincoln County

North Gwinnett

Thomasville

Thomson

2023

Benedictine, Bowdon, Brooks County, Buford, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Columbus), Clinch County, Coffee, Creekside, Douglas County, Elbert County, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Irwin County, Jefferson, Lee County, Manchester, Marist, Milton, North Oconee, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rockmart, Savannah Christian, Stephenson, Thomas County Central, Toombs County, Wesleyan

