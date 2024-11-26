Most recent quarterfinal appearances of remaining 64 GHSA football playoff teams

Thirty-one of the 64 teams that made the quarterfinals also made it last season. Cambridge and Cherokee Bluff are in the quarterfinals for the first time. Jenkins County has never played in a true state quarterfinal but made the Class B semifinals in 1960 after winning a region playoff game that amounted to a quarterfinal.
First
Cambridge
Cherokee Bluff
1960
Jenkins County
1974
Southeast Bulloch
1982
Sprayberry
1990
Morgan County
1997
Worth County
2005
Stephens County
2008
LaGrange
2012
North Hall
2015
Aquinas
Trion
2018
Hillgrove
North Cobb Christian
Sequoyah
2019
Dublin
Hebron Christian
2020
Eastside
Fannin County
West Forsyth
2021
Blessed Trinity
Burke County
Collins Hill
Northeast
Peach County
2022
Appling County
Calhoun
Houston County
Hughes
Lincoln County
North Gwinnett
Thomasville
Thomson
2023
Benedictine, Bowdon, Brooks County, Buford, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Cartersville, Carver (Columbus), Clinch County, Coffee, Creekside, Douglas County, Elbert County, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Irwin County, Jefferson, Lee County, Manchester, Marist, Milton, North Oconee, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rockmart, Savannah Christian, Stephenson, Thomas County Central, Toombs County, Wesleyan
