Milton records thin win against Atlanta Pace

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Milton didn’t mind, dispatching Atlanta Pace 49-44 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on January 21.

Recently on January 14, Atlanta Pace squared off with Dayton Chaminade-Julienne in a basketball game. For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

