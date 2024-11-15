Milton, Buford, Carrollton finish regular season as Georgia’s top teams in national polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
10. (10) Milton
14. (17) Buford
15. (15) Lee County
19. (18) Carrollton
30. (33) Thomas Co. Central
40. (43) North Gwinnett
44. (49) Lowndes
64. (78) Grayson
70. (63) Douglas County
82. (81) North Cobb
84. (85) Colquitt County
91. (91) Roswell
94. (92) Hughes
99. (NR) Gainesville
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
6. (6) Carrollton
12. (12) Buford
(Top 100)
2. (2) Milton
5. (5) Carrollton
12. (12) Buford
27. (28) Lee County
32. (33) Douglas County
47. (48) Collins Hill
48. (59) Grayson
50. (52) Thomas Co. Central
54. (55) North Gwinnett
57. (58) Hughes
65. (67) Roswell
74. (76) Gainesville
95. (97) Mill Creek
97. (99) Lowndes
100. (NR) North Cobb
(Top 100)
15. (15) Lee County
17. (16) Carrollton
23. (24) Milton
28. (27) Buford
38. (38) Thomas Co. Central
47. (45) North Cobb
48. (55) Grayson
53. (50) North Gwinnett
76. (72) Hughes
96. (90) Douglas County
98. (93) Lowndes
(Top 100)
3. (3) Milton
9. (9) Carrollton
20. (20) Buford
25. (25) North Gwinnett
30. (30) Collins Hill
42. (42) Lee County
51. (50) Mill Creek
59. (60) Grayson
61. (62) Thomas Co. Central
67. (67) Douglas County
69. (69) Coffee
71. (71) Roswell
80. (80) Gainesville
82. (82) North Cobb
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
7. (7) Carrollton
14. (14) Buford
(Top 25)
2. (2) Milton
11. (11) Buford
18. (18) Carrollton
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
5. (5) Carrollton
11. (11) Buford
19. (19) North Gwinnett
About the Author
Credit: Jim Blackburn for the AJC
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com