Milton, Buford, Carrollton finish regular season as Georgia’s top teams in national polls

Buford runs the ball in for a touchdown during the Buford at Roswell high school football game in Roswell, Georgia on September 6, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Buford runs the ball in for a touchdown during the Buford at Roswell high school football game in Roswell, Georgia on September 6, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
36 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

10. (10) Milton

14. (17) Buford

15. (15) Lee County

19. (18) Carrollton

30. (33) Thomas Co. Central

40. (43) North Gwinnett

44. (49) Lowndes

64. (78) Grayson

70. (63) Douglas County

82. (81) North Cobb

84. (85) Colquitt County

91. (91) Roswell

94. (92) Hughes

99. (NR) Gainesville

USA Today

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

6. (6) Carrollton

12. (12) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

2. (2) Milton

5. (5) Carrollton

12. (12) Buford

27. (28) Lee County

32. (33) Douglas County

47. (48) Collins Hill

48. (59) Grayson

50. (52) Thomas Co. Central

54. (55) North Gwinnett

57. (58) Hughes

65. (67) Roswell

74. (76) Gainesville

95. (97) Mill Creek

97. (99) Lowndes

100. (NR) North Cobb

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

15. (15) Lee County

17. (16) Carrollton

23. (24) Milton

28. (27) Buford

38. (38) Thomas Co. Central

47. (45) North Cobb

48. (55) Grayson

53. (50) North Gwinnett

76. (72) Hughes

96. (90) Douglas County

98. (93) Lowndes

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. (3) Milton

9. (9) Carrollton

20. (20) Buford

25. (25) North Gwinnett

30. (30) Collins Hill

42. (42) Lee County

51. (50) Mill Creek

59. (60) Grayson

61. (62) Thomas Co. Central

67. (67) Douglas County

69. (69) Coffee

71. (71) Roswell

80. (80) Gainesville

82. (82) North Cobb

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

7. (7) Carrollton

14. (14) Buford

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

2. (2) Milton

11. (11) Buford

18. (18) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

5. (5) Carrollton

11. (11) Buford

19. (19) North Gwinnett

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

