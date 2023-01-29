X
McDonough Union Grove gallops past Athens Clarke Central

By Sports Bot
24 minutes ago

McDonough Union Grove had its hands full but finally brushed off Athens Clarke Central 85-68 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 14, McDonough Union Grove faced off against Columbus Northside. For results, click here.

