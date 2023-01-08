ajc logo
X

McDonough Eagles Landing tops Fairburn Langston Hughes

Sports
By Sports Bot
21 minutes ago

McDonough Eagles Landing had its hands full but finally brushed off Fairburn Langston Hughes 66-50 on January 7 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jalen Carter hoping to save his best for last
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Making the case for Georgia in the College Football Playoff Championship game
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Making the case for Georgia in the College Football Playoff Championship game
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech falls to 8-7 with road loss to Florida State
6h ago
The Latest

Take a seat: McDonough Union Grove owns Denver East in huge victory
21m ago
Hazel Green knocks off Woodstock River Ridge
21m ago
Graniteville Midland Valley pockets narrow victory over Martinez Augusta Christian
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top