Manchester overwhelms McRae Telfair County

It was a tough night for McRae Telfair County which was overmatched by Manchester in this 35-14 verdict.
The first quarter gave Manchester a 21-7 lead over McRae Telfair County.
Manchester roared to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on Nov. 17, McRae Telfair County faced off against Portal.
