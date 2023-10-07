Macon The Academy for Classical Education defense stifles Macon Central

Macon The Academy for Classical Education’s defense throttled Macon Central, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Macon The Academy for Classical Education opened with a 34-0 advantage over Macon Central through the first quarter.

The Gryphons’ offense breathed fire in front for a 41-0 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Gryphons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

