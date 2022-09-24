Macon Stratford squeezes past Columbus Brookstone

Macon Stratford surfed the tension to ride to a 37-34 win over Columbus Brookstone for a Georgia high school football victory on September 23.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Macon Stratford and Columbus Brookstone settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Cougars took a 14-7 lead over the Eagles heading to the halftime locker room.
Macon Stratford broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-20 lead over Columbus Brookstone.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-14 fourth quarter, too.
