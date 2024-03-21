BreakingNews
Georgia executes Willie James Pye for 1993 Spalding County murder
Locust Grove rides to cruise-control win over Warner Robins

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

By Sports Bot
47 minutes ago

Locust Grove raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 11-2 win over Warner Robins in Georgia high school baseball action on March 20.

