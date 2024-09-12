List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 4

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
4.7 - Campbell
7.0 - Heritage (Conyers)
8.3 - Rockdale County
8.8 - Lowndes
10.8 - Carrollton
11.0 - Douglas County
12.0 - Grayson
13.3 - Richmond Hill
13.7 - Pebblebrook
14.0 - Collins Hill
Class 5A
5.7 - Gainesville
9.7 - New Manchester
10.3 - Lakeside (Evans)
11.7 - Coffee
12.5 - Tri-Cities
12.7 - Milton
13.0 - Newnan
13.5 - Sprayberry
13.7 - Lee County
14.7 - Lakeside (Atlanta)
Class 4A
2.3 - Ola
3.5 - Marist
4.8 - Cartersville
7.0 - Northside (Columbus)
7.7 - North Oconee
9.0 - Jackson (Atlanta)
9.0 - St. Pius
9.3 - Harris County
9.3 - Blessed Trinity
9.5 - Cedartown
Class 3A
2.0 - Mary Persons
4.0 - Northwest Whitfield
5.3 - Long County
6.0 - Westside (Augusta)
7.3 - Calvary Day
10.0 - Monroe Area
11.0 - Upson-Lee
11.7 - West Laurens
12.0 - Sandy Creek
13.0 - LaGrange
Class 2A
4.7 - Pierce County
6.0 - North Cobb Christian
8.7 - Sumter County
9.0 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
10.0 - Hebron Christian
10.3 - Miller Grove
12.3 - Carver (Columbus)
13.0 - Butler
13.3 - Franklin County
14.3 - Ringgold
Class A Division I
4.5 - Mount Bethel Christian
5.3 - King’s Ridge Christian
6.0 - Jeff Davis
6.7 - Chattooga
8.0 - Gordon Central
8.3 - Vidalia
8.3 - Lamar County
8.5 - Savannah Christian
9.3 - Jasper County
9.7 - Coosa
Class A Division II
6.3 - Lincoln County
7.3 - Manchester
7.3 - Taylor County
8.3 - Wilcox County
8.3 - McIntosh County Academy
11.7 - Emanuel County Institute
13.3 - Johnson County
13.3 - Seminole County
13.3 - Screven County
14.5 - Greene County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author