List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 4

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

4.7 - Campbell

7.0 - Heritage (Conyers)

8.3 - Rockdale County

8.8 - Lowndes

10.8 - Carrollton

11.0 - Douglas County

12.0 - Grayson

13.3 - Richmond Hill

13.7 - Pebblebrook

14.0 - Collins Hill

Class 5A

5.7 - Gainesville

9.7 - New Manchester

10.3 - Lakeside (Evans)

11.7 - Coffee

12.5 - Tri-Cities

12.7 - Milton

13.0 - Newnan

13.5 - Sprayberry

13.7 - Lee County

14.7 - Lakeside (Atlanta)

Class 4A

2.3 - Ola

3.5 - Marist

4.8 - Cartersville

7.0 - Northside (Columbus)

7.7 - North Oconee

9.0 - Jackson (Atlanta)

9.0 - St. Pius

9.3 - Harris County

9.3 - Blessed Trinity

9.5 - Cedartown

Class 3A

2.0 - Mary Persons

4.0 - Northwest Whitfield

5.3 - Long County

6.0 - Westside (Augusta)

7.3 - Calvary Day

10.0 - Monroe Area

11.0 - Upson-Lee

11.7 - West Laurens

12.0 - Sandy Creek

13.0 - LaGrange

Class 2A

4.7 - Pierce County

6.0 - North Cobb Christian

8.7 - Sumter County

9.0 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

10.0 - Hebron Christian

10.3 - Miller Grove

12.3 - Carver (Columbus)

13.0 - Butler

13.3 - Franklin County

14.3 - Ringgold

Class A Division I

4.5 - Mount Bethel Christian

5.3 - King’s Ridge Christian

6.0 - Jeff Davis

6.7 - Chattooga

8.0 - Gordon Central

8.3 - Vidalia

8.3 - Lamar County

8.5 - Savannah Christian

9.3 - Jasper County

9.7 - Coosa

Class A Division II

6.3 - Lincoln County

7.3 - Manchester

7.3 - Taylor County

8.3 - Wilcox County

8.3 - McIntosh County Academy

11.7 - Emanuel County Institute

13.3 - Johnson County

13.3 - Seminole County

13.3 - Screven County

14.5 - Greene County

