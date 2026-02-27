AJC Varsity Basketball playoffs second round features 33 games between top-10 teams No. 1 North Paulding and No. 2 Buford in Class 6A girls each face tough home games to reach the quarterfinals. There were only four games between top-10 teams in the first round. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Ten basketball teams ranked No. 1 or No. 2 are playing top-10 opponents Friday and Saturday in the second round of the state tournament. The highest-rated matchup is a girls game — No. 3 Newton at No. 2 Buford — in Class 6A.

Buford has won 26 straight games since a November loss to a South Carolina team. The Wolves’ most recent loss to a Georgia team came against Newton in the 2025 second round at home. Newton went on to become the 6A runner-up to Grayson. Two No. 1 girls teams are facing top-10 opponents Friday night. They are North Paulding of Class 6A and Luella of Class 3A, both chasing their first state titles. North Paulding is at home against No. 6 Westlake, a four-time former champion, most recently in 2021. Luella is at home against No. 8 Stephenson, a three-time former champion, most recently in 2015. Seven other No. 2 teams must beat top-10 opponents to advance.

They are North Oconee’s defending champion boys (vs. No. 10 Mays in 4A), Cross Creek’s boys (vs. No. 5 Westover in 3A), Carver of Columbus (vs. No. 6 Therrell in 2A), Greenforest Christian’s boys (vs. No. 8 Mount Bethel Christian in Private), Kell’s girls (vs. No. 7 Southwest DeKalb in 4A), Putnam County (vs. No. 3 Fannin County in A Division I) and Washington-Wilkes’ girls (vs. No. 10 Telfair County in A Division II).