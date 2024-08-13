High School Sports

List: 25 teams that will compete in the 3A-A private-school playoffs

Twenty-five private schools in classes 3A to A will compete with public schools in the regular season but only among themselves in the playoffs for a single Class 3A-A private championship. Here are those 25 teams and their classification.

Class 3A

Aquinas

Calvary Day

Trinity Christian

Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 2A

Hebron Christian

Holy Innocents’

Lovett

Class A Division I

Athens Academy

Christian Heritage

Darlington

Fellowship Christian

King’s Ridge Christian

Landmark Christian

Mount Paran Christian

Mount Pisgah Christian

Mount Vernon

North Cobb Christian

Prince Avenue Christian

Providence Christian

Savannah Christian

Savannah Country Day

St. Francis

Walker

Wesleyan

Whitefield Academy

Note: Class A Division I private school Mount Bethel Christian is playing a non-region schedule in its first varsity season.

