List: 25 teams that will compete in the 3A-A private-school playoffs

Twenty-five private schools in classes 3A to A will compete with public schools in the regular season but only among themselves in the playoffs for a single Class 3A-A private championship. Here are those 25 teams and their classification.
Class 3A
Aquinas
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Class 2A
Hebron Christian
Holy Innocents’
Lovett
Class A Division I
Athens Academy
Christian Heritage
Darlington
Fellowship Christian
King’s Ridge Christian
Landmark Christian
Mount Paran Christian
Mount Pisgah Christian
Mount Vernon
North Cobb Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Providence Christian
Savannah Christian
Savannah Country Day
St. Francis
Walker
Wesleyan
Whitefield Academy
Note: Class A Division I private school Mount Bethel Christian is playing a non-region schedule in its first varsity season.
