Wayne County rolls past Perry

Sports
By Sports Bot

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Wayne County broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 12-2 explosion on Perry at Wayne County High on May 1 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 24, Perry faced off against Cairo.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.

