Irwin County names new football coach

Class A power Irwin County announced Larry Harold as its football coach Tuesday.
Harold has been a head coach at five schools over 10 seasons, most recently at Central Gwinnett since 2022. He won a region title at Macon County with NFL star and former Georgia player Roquan Smith in 2014.
Irwin County was 54-16 with a 2020 state title in five seasons under Casey Soliday, who retired.
Irwin County’s 131 victories over the past 12 seasons rank No. 1 among Class A public schools.
