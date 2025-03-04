High School Sports
High School Sports

Irwin County names new football coach

ajc.com
By
1 minute ago

Class A power Irwin County announced Larry Harold as its football coach Tuesday.

Harold has been a head coach at five schools over 10 seasons, most recently at Central Gwinnett since 2022. He won a region title at Macon County with NFL star and former Georgia player Roquan Smith in 2014.

Irwin County was 54-16 with a 2020 state title in five seasons under Casey Soliday, who retired.

Irwin County’s 131 victories over the past 12 seasons rank No. 1 among Class A public schools.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

Dunwoody Wildcats head coach Mike Nash watches his team against the Carver Panthers at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta on Friday Sept. 11th, 2015. Carver was ahead 38-0 in the second quarter. (Photo by Phil Skinner)

Credit: Phil Skinner

Football coaching changes: Hires at Luella, Griffin; resignation at Dunwoody; unretirement at Schley

Updated: Rabun County football coach is out amid some controversy

Former Collins Hill star Travis Hunter wants to play both ways in the NFL

Eagles center/linebacker Chuck Bednarik was the last player to do it full-time, in the 1950s.

The Latest

Sandy Creek's Jared White makes a move on the basket during a regular-season game. White was the Region 2-3A Player of the Year. (Photo - Tammy McCracken)

Credit: Tammy McCracken

Sandy Creek boys going for third consecutive state title in GHSA finals

1h ago

Basketball championship primer: 8 first-time finalists, 5 seeking first titles

1h ago

Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic teams, schedule announced

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

42m ago

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.