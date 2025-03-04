Irwin County names new football coach

Class A power Irwin County announced Larry Harold as its football coach Tuesday.

Harold has been a head coach at five schools over 10 seasons, most recently at Central Gwinnett since 2022. He won a region title at Macon County with NFL star and former Georgia player Roquan Smith in 2014.

Irwin County was 54-16 with a 2020 state title in five seasons under Casey Soliday, who retired.