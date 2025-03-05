Hiram hires football coach

Hiram hired Cartersville assistant Joe Scott as football coach Tuesday night.

Scott was Landmark Christian’s head coach for one season, in 2018, before joining Cartersville’s staff. He was South Paulding’s defensive coordinator before getting the Landmark job. He has been a high school coach for 22 years.

Scott is a Fitzgerald graduate and former Georgia Southern football star after walking on to the team. Nicknamed “Hit Man,” he was a linebacker on the 1999 and 2000 national-championship teams and later an all-conference pick and team captain.