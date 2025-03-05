High School Sports
High School Sports

Hiram hires football coach

Hiram hired former Cartersville assistant and Georgia Southern football star Joe Scott as its head football coach on March 4, 2025.

Credit: Cartersville High School

Credit: Cartersville High School

Hiram hired former Cartersville assistant and Georgia Southern football star Joe Scott as its head football coach on March 4, 2025.
By
7 minutes ago

Hiram hired Cartersville assistant Joe Scott as football coach Tuesday night.

Scott was Landmark Christian’s head coach for one season, in 2018, before joining Cartersville’s staff. He was South Paulding’s defensive coordinator before getting the Landmark job. He has been a high school coach for 22 years.

Scott is a Fitzgerald graduate and former Georgia Southern football star after walking on to the team. Nicknamed “Hit Man,” he was a linebacker on the 1999 and 2000 national-championship teams and later an all-conference pick and team captain.

Scott will replace Pete Fominaya, who took the Sprayberry job. Hiram, a Class 4A school in Paulding County, was 5-6 last season.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

Sandy Creek's Jared White makes a move on the basket during a regular-season game. White was the Region 2-3A Player of the Year. (Photo - Tammy McCracken)

Credit: Tammy McCracken

High school basketball: Sandy Creek one win away from three-peat

Here's a look at several of the top storylines as boys and girls teams from throughout the state battle for championships Wednesday through Saturday in Macon.

1h ago

Sandy Creek boys going for third consecutive state title in GHSA finals

The team gunning for its third consecutive state championship Wednesday is dramatically different from the past two.

Former Collins Hill star Travis Hunter wants to play both ways in the NFL

Eagles center/linebacker Chuck Bednarik was the last player to do it full-time, in the 1950s.

The Latest

ajc.com

Irwin County names new football coach

Sandy Creek boys going for third consecutive state title in GHSA finals

Basketball championship primer: 8 first-time finalists, 5 seeking first titles

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.