Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 10

37 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

47.4 - Carrollton

43.0 - Camden County

42.8 - North Cobb

41.6 - Mill Creek

39.5 - Lowndes

39.0 - North Gwinnett

37.9 - Buford

37.8 - Valdosta

37.7 - South Gwinnett

36.2 - Newton

Class 5A

53.1 - Lee County

52.3 - Thomas County Central

46.4 - Hughes

45.0 - Brunswick

42.6 - Rome

42.1 - Houston County

41.4 - Roswell

39.8 - Milton

38.6 - Gainesville

37.1 - Effingham County

Class 4A

43.8 - Marist

42.8 - Southwest DeKalb

42.6 - Central (Carrollton)

40.6 - Eastside

40.4 - Perry

39.2 - Cedartown

38.7 - Creekside

38.1 - Tucker

37.9 - North Oconee

37.6 - Cambridge

Class 3A

44.4 - Peach County

39.1 - Calvary Day

37.8 - Westover

37.6 - Cherokee Bluff

36.8 - Cairo

35.4 - LaGrange

35.1 - West Laurens

34.8 - Sandy Creek

34.4 - Jenkins

33.5 - Jefferson

33.5 - Lumpkin County

Class 2A

40.3 - Hebron Christian

40.1 - Burke County

40.1 - Prince Avenue Christian

39.5 - Morgan County

37.0 - Pierce County

36.4 - Carver (Atlanta)

33.3 - Thomson

30.8 - North Cobb Christian

30.0 - Callaway

29.7 - Spencer

Class A Division I

47.8 - Toombs County

47.6 - Dublin

42.1 - Athens Academy

40.9 - Fannin County

39.0 - Savannah Christian

39.0 - Wesleyan

38.3 - Heard County

36.6 - Worth County

35.0 - Dodge County

34.8 - Christian Heritage

Class A Division II

46.4 - Irwin County

41.3 - Bowdon

37.3 - Hancock Central

36.7 - Lincoln County

33.8 - Trion

32.9 - Mitchell County

32.3 - Jenkins County

32.1 - Wheeler County

31.9 - Schley County

30.6 - Southwest Georgia STEM

