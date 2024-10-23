Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 10

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
47.4 - Carrollton
43.0 - Camden County
42.8 - North Cobb
41.6 - Mill Creek
39.5 - Lowndes
39.0 - North Gwinnett
37.9 - Buford
37.8 - Valdosta
37.7 - South Gwinnett
36.2 - Newton
Class 5A
53.1 - Lee County
52.3 - Thomas County Central
46.4 - Hughes
45.0 - Brunswick
42.6 - Rome
42.1 - Houston County
41.4 - Roswell
39.8 - Milton
38.6 - Gainesville
37.1 - Effingham County
Class 4A
43.8 - Marist
42.8 - Southwest DeKalb
42.6 - Central (Carrollton)
40.6 - Eastside
40.4 - Perry
39.2 - Cedartown
38.7 - Creekside
38.1 - Tucker
37.9 - North Oconee
37.6 - Cambridge
Class 3A
44.4 - Peach County
39.1 - Calvary Day
37.8 - Westover
37.6 - Cherokee Bluff
36.8 - Cairo
35.4 - LaGrange
35.1 - West Laurens
34.8 - Sandy Creek
34.4 - Jenkins
33.5 - Jefferson
33.5 - Lumpkin County
Class 2A
40.3 - Hebron Christian
40.1 - Burke County
40.1 - Prince Avenue Christian
39.5 - Morgan County
37.0 - Pierce County
36.4 - Carver (Atlanta)
33.3 - Thomson
30.8 - North Cobb Christian
30.0 - Callaway
29.7 - Spencer
Class A Division I
47.8 - Toombs County
47.6 - Dublin
42.1 - Athens Academy
40.9 - Fannin County
39.0 - Savannah Christian
39.0 - Wesleyan
38.3 - Heard County
36.6 - Worth County
35.0 - Dodge County
34.8 - Christian Heritage
Class A Division II
46.4 - Irwin County
41.3 - Bowdon
37.3 - Hancock Central
36.7 - Lincoln County
33.8 - Trion
32.9 - Mitchell County
32.3 - Jenkins County
32.1 - Wheeler County
31.9 - Schley County
30.6 - Southwest Georgia STEM
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author