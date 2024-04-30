High School Sports

HIGH SCHOOLS: Maya Moore goes Hollywood, wins honor

Collins Hill seniors Jordan Jones (33), Maya Moore (32) and Carmen Fowler (11) talk about their game against Sprayberry in their locker room in the first round of the girls Class AAAAA playoffs Friday night in Suwanee, Ga., February 23, 2007. This was the senior's last home game of the season.

July 13, 2007

Maya Moore’s incredible 2007 just keeps getting better.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old Collins Hill graduate accepted the Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year award from one of her role models, Lisa Leslie. Moore and the WNBA’s reigning MVP sat next to each other at the awards luncheon in Hollywood, Calif., chatting about Leslie’s newborn daughter, Lauren.

Then Moore was scheduled to walk the red carpet at the Kodak Theater, before the taping of the ESPY Awards.

“That will be a rush,” said Moore, who planned to wear a black evening gown. “It will be a little nerve-racking, but it will be exciting, and I’m going to enjoy it.”

The UConn signee said she was hoping “to run into Dwyane Wade or Serena Williams.”

After leading Collins Hill to its third consecutive state basketball title and the 2007 USA Today national championship, Moore received her second Naismith Award as the nation’s top prep player. Later this month, she’ll play for the U.S. under-19 team at the women’s world championship in Slovakia.

On Wednesday, Moore was competing against standouts in volleyball, soccer, softball and track and field. While she’s received countless basketball awards, Moore called the Gatorade honor special.

“I’ve definitely enjoyed the basketball accolades I’ve been getting; this is just a little different because you’re among all the sports, or at least the five [chosen by Gatorade],” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

The luncheon, at the Renaissance Grand Ballroom, was hosted by ESPN anchor Stuart Scott. The New Jersey Nets’ Vince Carter spoke to the 10 nominees (five boys, five girls), and the New Orleans Hornets’ Chris Paul joined Leslie in presenting Moore’s award.

Oregon’s Kevin Love, who will play basketball at UCLA, won the male athlete of the year award. Previous Gatorade winners include LeBron James, Candace Parker and Dwight Howard.

The awards luncheon is held in conjunction with the ESPYs, which will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. Sunday.

“The ESPY Awards honor the best in sports, so it is only fitting that we celebrate the best in high school sports on the same day,” said Jeff Urban, Gatorade senior vice president of sports marketing.

