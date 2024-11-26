Hebron girls down IMG Academy, Week 3 girls basketball rankings

Defending-champion Hebron Christian is coming off a 55-50 victory against the famed IMG Academy in the Inside Exposure Event in Jacksonville Fla. Tuesday and are ranked atop Class 3A-1A Private with a 4-0 record.
The Lions led 18-13 after the first quarter and 33-30 at the half. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lions were trailing after a 16-8 run from IMG, but Hebron put together a 14-4 run in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. St. Francis, Mount Paran, Southwest Atlanta Christian and Holy Innocents’ fill the Class 3A-1A Private top 5.
North Forsyth is ranked atop the state’s highest class (6A) and is 4-0 with victories against Hillgrove, No. 9 Archer, Chattahoochee and 5A No. 8 Pope 48-35 Monday in the North Forsyth Raider Classic.
Carrollton is No. 2 with Norcross, Buford and North Paulding chasing in the top 5. Campbell, Cherokee, Grayson, Archer and Lambert round out the Class 6A top 10.
Woodward is ranked at the top of Class 5A and coming off a 63-59 victory against Class 3A-1A Private No. 7 Galloway on Nov. 19. Delaney Cooper was 10-of-15 shooting for 27 points to lead the War Eagles. Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow round out the top 5 behind Woodward.
Undefeated (5-0) Creekside tops Class 4A after victories against Stockbridge, Forest Park, M.L. King, Centennial and Collins Hill 64-51 Monday. After outscoring opponents 401-105, Creekside has five players averaging in double-figures – senior Skye Cleveland (13.5 points), sophomore C’India Dennis (12.5), freshman Maliha Harris (11.5), Sydnee Hunter (10.5) and Jacy Mitchell (10.3). Marist, Midtown, North Oconee and Kell fill the 4A top 5.
Despite a 64-54 loss to Class 2A No. 3 Thomson, Baldwin remains atop Class 3A after its season-opening 63-42 victory against 3A No. 5 Fayette County on Nov. 9. Senior Kassidy Neal has scored 23 points per game ahead of senior Janaye Walker, who is averaging 14.5 points per game. Rounding out the top 5 are Pickens, Jefferson, Oconee County and Fayette.
Josey has beaten Grovetown 43-39 and Greenbrier 62-28 and tops Class 2A ahead of Hardaway, Thomson, Carver-Columbus and Butler. Three players have led the Eagles in scoring -- senior Shaniya Sanders (17 points), junior Kerri Fluellen (15) and sophomore Nikayle Serrano (10).
Central-Macon opened the season with a 41-31 loss to North Clayton on Nov. 16 but rebounded with victories against Crawford County 62-9, Jackson 45-43 and Mary Persons 45-32 in the HypeSouth Media Showcase on Nov. 23 to stay atop Class A Division I. Temple, Model, Dodge County and Fannin County fill the top 5.
Taylor County is ranked atop Class A Division II and opened its season with a 56-36 victory against Houston County on Nov. 21. The Vikings will play at Class 3A Upson-Lee (1-0) Saturday. Clinch County, Bryan County, Warren County and Terrell County fill the top 5.
Class 6A
1. North Forsyth
2. Carrollton
3. Norcross
4. Buford
5. North Paulding
6. Campbell
7. Cherokee
8. Grayson
9. Archer
10. Lambert
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy
2. Milton
3. River Ridge
4. Langston Hughes
5. Morrow
6. Creekview
7. Tri-Cities
8. Bradwell Institute
9. Pope
10. New Manchester
Class 4A
1. Creekside
2. Marist
3. Midtown
4. North Oconee
5. Kell
6. Jackson-Atlanta
7. Dalton
8. Ware County
9. Warner Robins
10. Southwest DeKalb
Class 3A
1. Baldwin
2. Pickens
3. Jefferson
4. Oconee County
5. Fayette County
6. Calhoun
7. White County
8. Sandy Creek
9. Luella
10. Cross Creek
Class 2A
1. Josey
2. Hardaway
3. Thomson
4. Carver-Columbus
5. Butler
6. Murray County
7. Sumter County
8. Morgan County
9. Columbia
10. Union County
Class A Division I
1. Central-Macon
2. Temple
3. Model
4. Dodge County
5. Fannin County
6. Elbert County
7. Rabun County
8. East Laurens
9. Lamar County
10. Putnam County
Class A Division II
1. Taylor County
2. Clinch County
3. Bryan County
4. Warren County
5. Terrell County
6. Wilcox County
7. Early County
8. Screven County
9. Macon County
10. Seminole County
Class 3A-1A Private
1. Hebron Christian
2. St. Francis
3. Mount Paran
4. Southwest Atlanta Christian
5. Holy Innocents’
6. Greenforest
7. Galloway
8. Athens Academy
9. GAC
10. Calvary Day
About the Author