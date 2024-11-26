Hebron girls down IMG Academy, Week 3 girls basketball rankings

Carrollton is No. 2 with Norcross, Buford and North Paulding chasing in the top 5. Campbell, Cherokee, Grayson, Archer and Lambert round out the Class 6A top 10.

Woodward is ranked at the top of Class 5A and coming off a 63-59 victory against Class 3A-1A Private No. 7 Galloway on Nov. 19. Delaney Cooper was 10-of-15 shooting for 27 points to lead the War Eagles. Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow round out the top 5 behind Woodward.

Undefeated (5-0) Creekside tops Class 4A after victories against Stockbridge, Forest Park, M.L. King, Centennial and Collins Hill 64-51 Monday. After outscoring opponents 401-105, Creekside has five players averaging in double-figures – senior Skye Cleveland (13.5 points), sophomore C’India Dennis (12.5), freshman Maliha Harris (11.5), Sydnee Hunter (10.5) and Jacy Mitchell (10.3). Marist, Midtown, North Oconee and Kell fill the 4A top 5.

Despite a 64-54 loss to Class 2A No. 3 Thomson, Baldwin remains atop Class 3A after its season-opening 63-42 victory against 3A No. 5 Fayette County on Nov. 9. Senior Kassidy Neal has scored 23 points per game ahead of senior Janaye Walker, who is averaging 14.5 points per game. Rounding out the top 5 are Pickens, Jefferson, Oconee County and Fayette.

Josey has beaten Grovetown 43-39 and Greenbrier 62-28 and tops Class 2A ahead of Hardaway, Thomson, Carver-Columbus and Butler. Three players have led the Eagles in scoring -- senior Shaniya Sanders (17 points), junior Kerri Fluellen (15) and sophomore Nikayle Serrano (10).

Central-Macon opened the season with a 41-31 loss to North Clayton on Nov. 16 but rebounded with victories against Crawford County 62-9, Jackson 45-43 and Mary Persons 45-32 in the HypeSouth Media Showcase on Nov. 23 to stay atop Class A Division I. Temple, Model, Dodge County and Fannin County fill the top 5.

Taylor County is ranked atop Class A Division II and opened its season with a 56-36 victory against Houston County on Nov. 21. The Vikings will play at Class 3A Upson-Lee (1-0) Saturday. Clinch County, Bryan County, Warren County and Terrell County fill the top 5.

Class 6A

1. North Forsyth

2. Carrollton

3. Norcross

4. Buford

5. North Paulding

6. Campbell

7. Cherokee

8. Grayson

9. Archer

10. Lambert

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy

2. Milton

3. River Ridge

4. Langston Hughes

5. Morrow

6. Creekview

7. Tri-Cities

8. Bradwell Institute

9. Pope

10. New Manchester

Class 4A

1. Creekside

2. Marist

3. Midtown

4. North Oconee

5. Kell

6. Jackson-Atlanta

7. Dalton

8. Ware County

9. Warner Robins

10. Southwest DeKalb

Class 3A

1. Baldwin

2. Pickens

3. Jefferson

4. Oconee County

5. Fayette County

6. Calhoun

7. White County

8. Sandy Creek

9. Luella

10. Cross Creek

Class 2A

1. Josey

2. Hardaway

3. Thomson

4. Carver-Columbus

5. Butler

6. Murray County

7. Sumter County

8. Morgan County

9. Columbia

10. Union County

Class A Division I

1. Central-Macon

2. Temple

3. Model

4. Dodge County

5. Fannin County

6. Elbert County

7. Rabun County

8. East Laurens

9. Lamar County

10. Putnam County

Class A Division II

1. Taylor County

2. Clinch County

3. Bryan County

4. Warren County

5. Terrell County

6. Wilcox County

7. Early County

8. Screven County

9. Macon County

10. Seminole County

Class 3A-1A Private

1. Hebron Christian

2. St. Francis

3. Mount Paran

4. Southwest Atlanta Christian

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Greenforest

7. Galloway

8. Athens Academy

9. GAC

10. Calvary Day