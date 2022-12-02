ajc logo
Guyton South Effingham gallops past Bluffton

Sports
By Sports Bot
18 minutes ago

Riding a wave of production, Guyton South Effingham surfed over Bluffton 64-52 in Georgia boys basketball on December 1.

