Greenwood Cambridge carves slim margin over Augusta Curtis Baptist

Sports
By Sports Bot
27 minutes ago

Olive Oil isn’t as slim as the win Greenwood Cambridge chalked up in tripping Augusta Curtis Baptist 36-29 for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Feb. 23.

