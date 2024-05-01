BreakingNews
N.C. man with knives, ax charged with trespassing onto Emory campus, police say
Greensboro Lake Oconee secures a win over Dalton Christian Heritage

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.
By Sports Bot
32 minutes ago

Greensboro Lake Oconee handed Dalton Christian Heritage a tough 7-3 loss in Georgia high school baseball on April 30.

In recent action on April 23, Dalton Christian Heritage faced off against Butler Taylor County.

