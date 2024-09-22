Football rankings: Cambridge, Ola enter top 10 in Class 4A

Cambridge and Ola, both 5-0, entered the Class 4A football rankings for the first time this season after a week light on upsets overall.

Cambridge and Ola were off last week but benefited from losses from No. 8 Perry (to East Coweta) and No. 9 Ware County (to Lincoln of Tallahassee, Fla.) Cambridge is No. 9 and Ola No. 10.

Oconee County, Commerce and Greater Atlanta Christian also entered the rankings, though it’s not the first appearance for any of them.