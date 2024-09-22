High School Sports

Football rankings: Cambridge, Ola enter top 10 in Class 4A

By Todd Holcomb
Cambridge and Ola, both 5-0, entered the Class 4A football rankings for the first time this season after a week light on upsets overall.

Cambridge and Ola were off last week but benefited from losses from No. 8 Perry (to East Coweta) and No. 9 Ware County (to Lincoln of Tallahassee, Fla.) Cambridge is No. 9 and Ola No. 10.

Oconee County, Commerce and Greater Atlanta Christian also entered the rankings, though it’s not the first appearance for any of them.

The top 10 teams in classes 6A and 5A took on the same order as last week.

Class 6A

1. (1) Carrollton (6-0)

2. (2) Buford (4-1)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (5-0)

4. (4) Camden County (5-0)

5. (5) Douglas County (4-1)

6. (6) Collins Hill (5-0)

7. (7) Grayson (4-1)

8. (8) Mill Creek (4-1)

9. (9) Valdosta (5-0)

10. (10) North Cobb (6-0)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (5-0)

2. (2) Lee County (5-0)

3. (3) Thomas County Central (5-0)

4. (4) Coffee (5-0)

5. (5) Hughes (4-1)

6. (6) Gainesville (4-1)

7. (7) Roswell (4-1)

8. (8) Houston County (4-1)

9. (9) Brunswick (4-1)

10. (10) Rome (2-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (4-0)

2. (2) Cartersville (6-0)

3. (3) Benedictine (2-2)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (4-1)

5. (5) North Oconee (5-0)

6. (6) Warner Robins (4-1)

7. (7) Cedartown (6-0)

8. (10) Eastside (5-0)

9. (NR) Cambridge (5-0)

10. (NR) Ola (5-0)

Out: No. 8 Perry, No. 9 Ware County

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0)

2. (2) Peach County (4-1)

3. (4) Jefferson (3-2)

4. (5) Northwest Whitfield (5-0)

5. (6) Cherokee Bluff (5-0)

6. (7) Douglass (3-2)

7. (8) LaGrange (4-2)

8. (9) Cairo (2-2)

9. (10) Calhoun (1-3)

10. (NR) Oconee County (2-3)

Out: No. 3 Monroe Area

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (5-0)

2. (2) Morgan County (5-0)

3. (3) Carver (Columbus) (4-1)

4. (4) Burke County (4-1)

5. (6) Stephens County (3-2)

6. (7) Callaway (3-2)

7. (8) Rockmart (3-2)

8. (9) Appling County (3-2)

9. (5) Sumter County (5-0)

10. (10) Ringgold (4-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (5-0)

2. (2) Dublin (5-0)

3. (3) Thomasville (3-1)

4. (5) Fannin County (5-0)

5. (6) Fitzgerald (3-1)

6. (8) Dodge County (5-0)

7. (9) Northeast (4-1)

8. (10) Rabun County (4-1)

9. (4) Lamar County (3-1)

10. (NR) Commerce (2-3)

Out: No. 7 Jeff Davis

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (4-1)

2. (2) Irwin County (5-0)

3. (3) Manchester (3-1)

4. (4) Brooks County (2-3)

5. (5) Clinch County (5-0)

6. (6) Greene County (4-1)

7. (8) Lincoln County (5-0)

8. (7) Trion (6-0)

9. (9) Metter (3-1)

10. (10) Early County (3-2)

Class 3A-A

1. (1) Savannah Christian (5-0)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (4-1)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-3)

4. (4) Athens Academy (5-0)

5. (5) Lovett (5-0)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (3-2)

7. (7) Calvary Day (4-1)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (5-0)

9. (9) Wesleyan (4-1)

10. (NR) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-3)

Out: No. 10 Aquinas

