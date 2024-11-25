Football coaching changes: Meadowreek, Veterans bring number of openings to 23

Recent changes at Meadowcreek and Veterans bring to 23 the number of reported openings for Georgia high school football coaches this offseason.

Meadowcreek’s Todd Wofford retired Friday. He was Meadowcreek’s coach for the past three seasons and in 2022 led the Mustangs to their most wins (7-4 record) since 1989. Meadowcreek was 0-10 this season.

Wofford was Central Gwinnett’s coach from 2010 to 2019.