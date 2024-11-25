Breaking: Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
Football coaching changes: Meadowreek, Veterans bring number of openings to 23

Todd Wofford has retired after 13 seasons as a head football coach in Gwinnett County, the past three at Meadowcreek.

1 hour ago

Recent changes at Meadowcreek and Veterans bring to 23 the number of reported openings for Georgia high school football coaches this offseason.

Meadowcreek’s Todd Wofford retired Friday. He was Meadowcreek’s coach for the past three seasons and in 2022 led the Mustangs to their most wins (7-4 record) since 1989. Meadowcreek was 0-10 this season.

Wofford was Central Gwinnett’s coach from 2010 to 2019.

Veterans’ Josh Ingram stepped down after three seasons Friday. Veterans was 1-9 last season.

Here are the 23 openings with their former coaches.

Alpharetta - Jason Kervin

Berrien - Ken Eldridge

*Calvary Day – Mark Stroud

Central Gwinnett - Larry Harold

Crisp County – Lawrence Smith

Dalton - Kit Carpenter

Dawson County - Sid Maxwell

Etowah - Matt Kemper

Flowery Branch – Jason Tester

Josey – Lawrence Pinkney

KIPP Collegiate – James Briscoe

Lithia Springs - Corey Jarvis

**Loganville - Gene Cathcart/Stephen Smith

Marietta - Richard Morgan

Meadowcreek - Todd Wofford

Murray County - Kurt Napier

Northside-Warner Robins - Ben Bailey

Northview - Scott Schwarzer

South Forsyth - Troy Morris

Southeast Whitfield - Todd Murray

Veterans - Josh Ingram

Washington – Justin Rivers

Westminster – Gerry Romberg

*To complete season before retiring.

**Smith replaced Cathcart in midseason as interim coach.

