Football coaching changes: Meadowreek, Veterans bring number of openings to 23

Recent changes at Meadowcreek and Veterans bring to 23 the number of reported openings for Georgia high school football coaches this offseason.
Meadowcreek’s Todd Wofford retired Friday. He was Meadowcreek’s coach for the past three seasons and in 2022 led the Mustangs to their most wins (7-4 record) since 1989. Meadowcreek was 0-10 this season.
Wofford was Central Gwinnett’s coach from 2010 to 2019.
Veterans’ Josh Ingram stepped down after three seasons Friday. Veterans was 1-9 last season.
Here are the 23 openings with their former coaches.
Alpharetta - Jason Kervin
Berrien - Ken Eldridge
*Calvary Day – Mark Stroud
Central Gwinnett - Larry Harold
Crisp County – Lawrence Smith
Dalton - Kit Carpenter
Dawson County - Sid Maxwell
Etowah - Matt Kemper
Flowery Branch – Jason Tester
Josey – Lawrence Pinkney
KIPP Collegiate – James Briscoe
Lithia Springs - Corey Jarvis
**Loganville - Gene Cathcart/Stephen Smith
Marietta - Richard Morgan
Meadowcreek - Todd Wofford
Murray County - Kurt Napier
Northside-Warner Robins - Ben Bailey
Northview - Scott Schwarzer
South Forsyth - Troy Morris
Southeast Whitfield - Todd Murray
Veterans - Josh Ingram
Washington – Justin Rivers
Westminster – Gerry Romberg
*To complete season before retiring.
**Smith replaced Cathcart in midseason as interim coach.
