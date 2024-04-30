Eagles’ Maya Moore named Parade Player of Year

St. Pius senior center Kelley Cain made the second team, and Marist senior forward Drey Mingo was named to the fourth team. Parade’s 40-member All-American Team was chosen by coaches, scouts and recruiters, with Texas and California producing five players each.

Moore earlier was chosen as Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year. At Saturday’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association High School All-America game, Moore earned MVP honors with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Her Red Team beat the White Team 98-95 at Cleveland State University’s Woodling Gymnasium. The game was held in conjunction with the NCAA women’s Final Four.

“This was a great atmosphere with such a competitive group of all-stars,” Moore said. “We had a lot of fun out there.”