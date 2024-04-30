High School Sports

Eagles’ Maya Moore named Parade Player of Year

April 4, 2007

Published 4/3/2007

The awards keep rolling in for Collins Hill’s Maya Moore.

The senior forward, who led the Eagles to a perfect season and USA Today’s national championship, has been named Player of the Year on Parade magazine’s 31st annual All-American Team.

ExploreMaya Moore and Seimone Augustus headline Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony

St. Pius senior center Kelley Cain made the second team, and Marist senior forward Drey Mingo was named to the fourth team. Parade’s 40-member All-American Team was chosen by coaches, scouts and recruiters, with Texas and California producing five players each.

Moore earlier was chosen as Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year. At Saturday’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association High School All-America game, Moore earned MVP honors with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

ExploreRay Lamb, Maya Moore among 8 to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall

Her Red Team beat the White Team 98-95 at Cleveland State University’s Woodling Gymnasium. The game was held in conjunction with the NCAA women’s Final Four.

“This was a great atmosphere with such a competitive group of all-stars,” Moore said. “We had a lot of fun out there.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fletcher Page

THE LATEST
Emory students return to quad for 5th day of protests

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern
2h ago

Credit: AP

Late Medal of Honor recipient from Georgia honored at U.S. Capitol

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

KSU fraternity creates scholarship in slain valet’s name

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

KSU fraternity creates scholarship in slain valet’s name

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee
The Latest

Credit: Cecil Copeland

Track and Field Blog: Statewide Sectionals set for Friday
Lacrosse: Round 2 recap, quarterfinals preview
Baseball blog: 4 No. 1 teams face ranked opponents in round two
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Ray’s Restaurants sold after 40 years and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
AJC hip-hop documentary screens Wednesday at Atlanta Film Festival