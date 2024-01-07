Decatur Southwest Dekalb delivers statement win over Stone Mountain

Decatur Southwest Dekalb scored early and often to roll over Stone Mountain 77-15 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.
Last season, Decatur Southwest Dekalb and Stone Mountain faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Stone Mountain High School.
