Dalton fires football coach

Kit Carpenter is out as Dalton’s football coach, the school system announced Monday.
Carpenter was the Catamounts’ coach for four seasons, leading them to back-to-back seasons of winning playoff games for the first time since 2015-16, but fortunes turned around this season with an 0-10 finish as the team relied on several freshmen starters.
Dalton has won 22 region titles in its history, the most recent in 2016.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest
Featured
Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution