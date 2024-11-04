Dalton fires football coach

Kit Carpenter is out as Dalton’s football coach, the school system announced Monday.

Carpenter was the Catamounts’ coach for four seasons, leading them to back-to-back seasons of winning playoff games for the first time since 2015-16, but fortunes turned around this season with an 0-10 finish as the team relied on several freshmen starters.

Dalton has won 22 region titles in its history, the most recent in 2016.