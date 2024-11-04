High School Sports
Dalton fires football coach

Updated 50 minutes ago

Kit Carpenter is out as Dalton’s football coach, the school system announced Monday.

Carpenter was the Catamounts’ coach for four seasons, leading them to back-to-back seasons of winning playoff games for the first time since 2015-16, but fortunes turned around this season with an 0-10 finish as the team relied on several freshmen starters.

Dalton has won 22 region titles in its history, the most recent in 2016.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

