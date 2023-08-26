Commerce controls the action and Murphy 56-13

Commerce’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Murphy 56-13 in a North Carolina high school football matchup.

Commerce darted in front of Murphy 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 42-13 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Commerce pulled to a 49-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

