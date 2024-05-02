Clinch Co. rehires 5-time state champion Dickerson out of retirement

Clinch County on Wednesday hired Jim Dickerson, who won five state titles at the south Georgia school before retiring after the 2018 season, to lead the program again after parting ways with former coach Don Tison Jr. last week.

Dickerson won state titles in his first season (2004) and what was thought to be his last (2018) along with championships in 2017, 2015 and 2010. He was 155-42-1 in his 15 seasons.

Tison Jr.’s teams were 44-18 in his six seasons as coach, including 11-2 in 2023, with semifinal appearances his first two years.