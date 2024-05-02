High School Sports

Clinch Co. rehires 5-time state champion Dickerson out of retirement

Clinch County coach Jim Dickerson celebrates with fans in the closing minutes of their 24-14 win over Savannah Christian in the Class A final Saturday afternoon at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga., Dec. 11, 2010.

Credit: Jason Getz / jgetz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / jgetz@ajc.com

Clinch County coach Jim Dickerson celebrates with fans in the closing minutes of their 24-14 win over Savannah Christian in the Class A final Saturday afternoon at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga., Dec. 11, 2010.
By
39 minutes ago

Clinch County on Wednesday hired Jim Dickerson, who won five state titles at the south Georgia school before retiring after the 2018 season, to lead the program again after parting ways with former coach Don Tison Jr. last week.

Dickerson won state titles in his first season (2004) and what was thought to be his last (2018) along with championships in 2017, 2015 and 2010. He was 155-42-1 in his 15 seasons.

Tison Jr.’s teams were 44-18 in his six seasons as coach, including 11-2 in 2023, with semifinal appearances his first two years.

Tison is the son of Don Tison Sr., for whom Clinch County’s football stadium is named. Tison Sr. was head coach for 20 seasons and won the school’s first two state titles in 1988 and 1991. Tison Sr. was followed by Cecil Barber, who led for 10 seasons and won a championship in 2002.

Both Dickerson and Tison Jr. are Homerville natives who had spent almost their full lives in Clinch County. Dickerson joined Clinch County’s staff in 1988.

Clinch County High School is in Homerville, a town of 2,500 between Waycross and Valdosta on the Florida border.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Seven officers arrested in Operation Skyhawk accused in contraband scheme run by prisoner

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Jewish protesters sing prayers at Emory, pro-Palestinian activists set up tents

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies

Credit: AP

United Methodists end decades long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: AP

United Methodists end decades long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
The Latest

Credit: GHSA

Storied champions send opponents back to the lobby at GHSA esports championships
5m ago
Former West Georgia, Valdosta State coach Dean hired at Lanier County
48m ago
Georgia HS Football Hall of Fame adds 40 to ballot
Featured

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Could TNT lose the NBA? Alas, that could happen.
How to stream Atlanta Braves games not available on cable
Candidate on ballot for Georgia appeals court accused of living in Tennessee