Class 3A poll gets major shuffle after surprising Week 1 results

Sometimes research can move mountains and create the greatest list of ranked football teams ever assembled ... flawless rankings that stay perfect from preseason to championship games.
Other times, that same quality, in-depth research can be thrown to the breeze the instance the foot meets the ball.
The latter happened in Week 1.
The Class 3A top-10 rankings shifted mightily after the opening week of play. Here’s how things changed:
- Former No. 1 Jefferson lost to Class 4A No. 1 Marist 23-7 and slid to No. 4.
- No. 2 Sandy Creek defeated East Coweta 20-7 to ascend to the top spot in the rankings.
- Douglass-Atlanta, ranked No. 2 this week, entered the year at No. 8. The Astros upended former No. 3 LaGrange 18-3 to send the Grangers to No. 10.
- Peach County entered the poll at No. 3 after a snubbing in the preseason rankings. The Trojans defeated Class 2A No. 8 Northeast-Macon 40-21 to earn a nod.
- Mary Persons did not play, but it was a productive rest, lifting the Bulldogs to No. 5.
- Troup was ranked No. 10 before beating Villa Rica 39-6 to climb to No. 6.
- Cairo, another unranked program, didn’t play, but entered the poll at No. 7.
- Monroe Area, a team that wasn’t ranked, defeated Loganville 49-20 to rise to No. 8.
- Calhoun, ranked No. 4 in the preseason, lost to Creekview 17-10 to slide to No. 9.
Class 3A Week 2 rankings
1. (2) Sandy Creek (1-0)
2. (8) Douglass (1-0)
3. (NR) Peach County (1-0)
4. (1) Jefferson (0-1)
5. (6) Mary Persons (0-0)
6. (10) Troup (1-0)
7. (NR) Cairo (0-0)
8. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0)
9. (4) Calhoun (0-1)
10. (3) LaGrange (0-1)
