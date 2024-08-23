High School Sports

Carr, Brown, Bryan put up biggest yardage numbers in Week 1

2024 AJC Super 11 Houston County quarterback AJ Hill headshot at Houston County high school, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Warner Robins, Ga. Hill is a 4-star quarterback in the class of 2025 and a Memphis verbal commitment. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2024 AJC Super 11 Houston County quarterback AJ Hill headshot at Houston County high school, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Warner Robins, Ga. Hill is a 4-star quarterback in the class of 2025 and a Memphis verbal commitment. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 minute ago

GHSF Daily will begin running a GHSA yardage leaderboard in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, here are several GHSA players who hit milestones with 175 yards rushing, 275 yards passing or 125 yards receiving in the opening week of the season. If we’ve missed any, let us know.

Monroe Area’s Jitt Carr, at 5 feet, 9 inches, 160 pounds, had the biggest rushing game with a 335-yard effort in a 49-20 victory over county rival Loganville. Carr, a junior, also had 53 yards and a touchdown receiving. Carr has been a productive varsity back since he was a freshman but never had a game like that.

Wesleyan’s Ben Brown stood above all in passing yards with 385. He was 24-of-31 for 385 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over Commerce. Note that Commerce had a 200-yard rusher in that game, Tysean Wiggins.

The six-TD game was Brown’s first, although he had thrown for five in games against Gilmer, West Hall and Pickens last season. His 385 yards are a career high. He was a preseason GHSF Daily Georgia Power 100 player.

Cody Bryan of Heritage in Ringgold was the top receiver. He caught 10 passes for 257 yards with three touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over Christian Heritage. Also a free safety, Bryan had six tackles and returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown in perhaps the most remarkable all-around game statewide.

Rushing

335 - Jitt Carr, Monroe Area

259 - Nigel Newkirk, Ola

221 - Tysean Wiggins, Commerce

212 - Tymir Jones, Kendrick

205 - Kadiphius Iverson, Westside (Macon)

204 - Zayden Cook, Chattooga

200 - Khalil Towers, Lovett

195 - Marquavious Roberson, Jenkins County

194 - Kamauri Johnson, Seminole County

194 - Antavious Richardson, Greenville

194 - Kingston Herrod, South Forsyth

193 - Roderick Fuller, Treutlen

193 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah

192 - Ben Musser, Prince Avenue Christian

187 - Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian

185 - Demetrius Dowdy, Winder-Barrow

Passing

385 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan

348 - Sean Smith, Westlake

357 - Antwann Hill, Houston County

342 - Davis Strickland, Morgan County

320 - Ethan Latimore, Hiram

319 - Todd Robinson, Valdosta

302 - Kade Smith, Trion

300 - James Coggins, Lithonia

298 - Dream Rashad, Mountain View

293 - David Edmonds, Jones County

285 - Mason Bryant, Paulding County

284 - Eric White, Mount Vernon

280 - Jayden Sibley, Gordon Central

277 - Brock Szakacs, East Forsyth

Receiving

257 - Cody Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)

221 - Travis Smith, Westlake

178 - Jaylen Elder, Morgan County

143 - Colby Alexander, Archer

143 - Jamarion McKinney, Dutchtown

142 - D.J. Fleetwood, Gordon Central

134 - Harrison Spencer, South Forsyth

136 - Carter Chung, Lambert

132 - Edward Coleman, Calvary Day

132 - Wes Vail, Wesleyan

128 - Jaquez Kelly, Mount Vernon

128 - Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon

126 - Eli Lewis, Valdosta

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Top performances of Week 1: Granby’s timing perfect for Fellowship Christian
Placeholder Image

Georgia high school football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from Aug. 17
Placeholder Image

List: 30 newly hired coaches who won their opening games
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

National rankings: Milton holds steady as Georgia’s top team after Week 117m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

National rankings: Milton holds steady as Georgia’s top team after Week 117m ago
4 Questions with Gordon Central head coach Lenny Gregory31m ago
List: Private schools’ odds of receiving No. 1 or top-eight playoff seeds46m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’
Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina
This Atlanta suburb is drawing many immigrants from the border