Carr, Brown, Bryan put up biggest yardage numbers in Week 1

GHSF Daily will begin running a GHSA yardage leaderboard in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, here are several GHSA players who hit milestones with 175 yards rushing, 275 yards passing or 125 yards receiving in the opening week of the season. If we’ve missed any, let us know.
Monroe Area’s Jitt Carr, at 5 feet, 9 inches, 160 pounds, had the biggest rushing game with a 335-yard effort in a 49-20 victory over county rival Loganville. Carr, a junior, also had 53 yards and a touchdown receiving. Carr has been a productive varsity back since he was a freshman but never had a game like that.
Wesleyan’s Ben Brown stood above all in passing yards with 385. He was 24-of-31 for 385 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over Commerce. Note that Commerce had a 200-yard rusher in that game, Tysean Wiggins.
The six-TD game was Brown’s first, although he had thrown for five in games against Gilmer, West Hall and Pickens last season. His 385 yards are a career high. He was a preseason GHSF Daily Georgia Power 100 player.
Cody Bryan of Heritage in Ringgold was the top receiver. He caught 10 passes for 257 yards with three touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over Christian Heritage. Also a free safety, Bryan had six tackles and returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown in perhaps the most remarkable all-around game statewide.
Rushing
335 - Jitt Carr, Monroe Area
259 - Nigel Newkirk, Ola
221 - Tysean Wiggins, Commerce
212 - Tymir Jones, Kendrick
205 - Kadiphius Iverson, Westside (Macon)
204 - Zayden Cook, Chattooga
200 - Khalil Towers, Lovett
195 - Marquavious Roberson, Jenkins County
194 - Kamauri Johnson, Seminole County
194 - Antavious Richardson, Greenville
194 - Kingston Herrod, South Forsyth
193 - Roderick Fuller, Treutlen
193 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
192 - Ben Musser, Prince Avenue Christian
187 - Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian
185 - Demetrius Dowdy, Winder-Barrow
Passing
385 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan
348 - Sean Smith, Westlake
357 - Antwann Hill, Houston County
342 - Davis Strickland, Morgan County
320 - Ethan Latimore, Hiram
319 - Todd Robinson, Valdosta
302 - Kade Smith, Trion
300 - James Coggins, Lithonia
298 - Dream Rashad, Mountain View
293 - David Edmonds, Jones County
285 - Mason Bryant, Paulding County
284 - Eric White, Mount Vernon
280 - Jayden Sibley, Gordon Central
277 - Brock Szakacs, East Forsyth
Receiving
257 - Cody Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)
221 - Travis Smith, Westlake
178 - Jaylen Elder, Morgan County
143 - Colby Alexander, Archer
143 - Jamarion McKinney, Dutchtown
142 - D.J. Fleetwood, Gordon Central
134 - Harrison Spencer, South Forsyth
136 - Carter Chung, Lambert
132 - Edward Coleman, Calvary Day
132 - Wes Vail, Wesleyan
128 - Jaquez Kelly, Mount Vernon
128 - Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon
126 - Eli Lewis, Valdosta
