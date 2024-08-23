Carr, Brown, Bryan put up biggest yardage numbers in Week 1

GHSF Daily will begin running a GHSA yardage leaderboard in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, here are several GHSA players who hit milestones with 175 yards rushing, 275 yards passing or 125 yards receiving in the opening week of the season. If we’ve missed any, let us know.

Monroe Area’s Jitt Carr, at 5 feet, 9 inches, 160 pounds, had the biggest rushing game with a 335-yard effort in a 49-20 victory over county rival Loganville. Carr, a junior, also had 53 yards and a touchdown receiving. Carr has been a productive varsity back since he was a freshman but never had a game like that.

Wesleyan’s Ben Brown stood above all in passing yards with 385. He was 24-of-31 for 385 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over Commerce. Note that Commerce had a 200-yard rusher in that game, Tysean Wiggins.