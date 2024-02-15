Boys Basketball Roundup – February 14, 2024

Recently on Feb. 2, Athens squared off with Homer Banks County in a basketball game.

Atlanta Midtown denies Villa Rica’s challenge

Atlanta Midtown collected a solid win over Villa Rica in a 46-28 verdict at Villa Rica High on Feb. 14 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Last time Atlanta Midtown and Villa Rica played in a 60-44 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

South Atlanta earns stressful win over Marietta Walker

South Atlanta finally found a way to top Marietta Walker 55-53 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 14.

In recent action on Jan. 30, Marietta Walker faced off against Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian.

Buford posts win at Lawrenceville Mountain View’s expense

Buford grabbed a 64-52 victory at the expense of Lawrenceville Mountain View for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Lawrenceville Mountain View High on Feb. 14.

Recently on Feb. 6, Lawrenceville Mountain View squared off with Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett in a basketball game.

Columbus Jordan edges past Macon Northeast in tough test

Columbus Jordan topped Macon Northeast 49-46 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 14.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Columbus Jordan faced off against Columbus Kendrick.

Dallas North Paulding dominates Powder Springs Hillgrove in convincing showing

Dallas North Paulding dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-34 win over Powder Springs Hillgrove in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 14.

In recent action on Feb. 6, Dallas North Paulding faced off against Powder Springs McEachern.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian carves slim margin over Atlanta Drew Charter

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian posted a narrow 51-44 win over Atlanta Drew Charter in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 14.

Tucker takes down Lithonia

Tucker controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-22 win against Lithonia in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 14.

In recent action on Feb. 3, Tucker faced off against Decatur Columbia.

