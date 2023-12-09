Boys Basketball Roundup – December 8, 2023

Recently on Nov. 28, Douglasville Chapel Hill squared off with Hiram in a basketball game.

Fayetteville Fayette County earns solid win over LaGrange Troup County

Fayetteville Fayette County grabbed a 72-56 victory at the expense of LaGrange Troup County in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 2, LaGrange Troup County squared off with Valley in a basketball game.

Rome Unity Christian delivers statement win over Powder Springs Praise

Rome Unity Christian left no doubt on Friday, controlling Powder Springs Praise from start to finish for a 62-31 victory at Powder Springs Praise Academy on Dec. 8 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

