Blackshear Pierce County overwhelms Fitzgerald

ajc.com

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Blackshear Pierce County handled Fitzgerald 35-7 in an impressive showing on Dec. 1 in Georgia football action.

Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Fitzgerald through the first quarter.

The Bears registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Hurricanes.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-7.

The Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Augusta Lucy C Laney and Fitzgerald took on Columbus Spencer High School on Nov. 17 at Columbus William Henry Spencer High School.

