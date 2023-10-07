Augusta Lucy C Laney allows no points against Augusta Josey

Defense dominated as Augusta Lucy C Laney pitched a 48-0 shutout of Augusta Josey for a Georgia high school football victory at Augusta Josey High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Augusta Lucy C Laney and Augusta Josey faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Augusta Lucy C Laney High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Augusta Josey faced off against Eatonton Putnam County and Augusta Lucy C Laney took on Augusta Butler on Sept. 22 at Augusta Butler High School.

