Augusta Curtis Baptist designs winning blueprint against Rock Hill Westminster Catawba Christian

Saddled up and ready to go, Augusta Curtis Baptist spurred past Rock Hill Westminster Catawba Christian 51-32 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 24, Augusta Curtis Baptist squared off with South Aiken Baptist Christian in a basketball game. For results, click here.
