Atlanta Maynard Jackson wallops Lithonia

Atlanta Maynard Jackson rolled past Lithonia for a comfortable 36-8 victory in Georgia high school football on September 8.
The Jaguars registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
Conditioning showed as the Jaguars outscored the Bulldogs 16-8 in the fourth quarter.
