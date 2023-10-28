Americus Sumter high school South holds off Sylvester Worth County

Americus Sumter high school South opened with a 16-7 advantage over Sylvester Worth County through the first quarter.

The Rams didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 22-14 at the intermission.

Americus Sumter high school South jumped to a 32-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Panthers prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Americus Sumter High School South faced off against Eastman Dodge County.

