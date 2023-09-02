Americus Southland edges past Perry The Westfield in tough test

Americus Southland posted a narrow 14-7 win over Perry The Westfield in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Americus Southland darted in front of Perry The Westfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders and the Hornets battled to a standoff at 7-7 as the third quarter began.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Americus Southland and Perry The Westfield were both scoreless.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Americus Southland faced off against Butler Taylor County.

