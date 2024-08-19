4 Questions with Douglass head coach Stanley Pritchett

Today’s interviewee is Douglass coach Stanley Pritchett, whose team defeated Class 3A No. 3 LaGrange 18-3 in the opening game of the season statewide Wednesday in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic. Pritchett, a Douglass alumnus who went on to play nine NFL seasons as a fullback, became the Astros’ head coach in 2021 after Douglas had finished 0-5 during the COVID-19 2020 season. After two playoff appearances, Douglass opened this season with its first victory over a top-five team since 1995.

1. What made the difference in this game? What gave your team the edge in the game? “What made the difference in the game was our defensive line. They stuffed the run and set the tone for the entire team. What gave my team the edge was experience. My guys have played in a lot of games, and the lights weren’t too bright for them.” [Douglass had five sacks and 11 tackles for losses and limited preseason all-state RB Malachi Fannin-Render to 63 yards on 19 carries.]

2. What does the win mean for your team? “It was a big win because it was our first time as a school playing in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic, so we wanted to represent for APS [Atlanta Public Schools] and the entire city of Atlanta.”