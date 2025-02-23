2nd round boys recap: No. 1 Woodward stuns No. 2 Milton with 15-point comeback

Hayes, a son of the former Georgia and NBA star Jarvis Hayes Sr., scored 15 points and had seven rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. Hayes is a 6-foot-5 guard rated the No. 36 sophomore prospect nationally by 247Sports.

Woodward’s Deke Cooper had 15 points and six rebounds. Zac Foster had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Milton had been ranked No. 1 most of the season but fell to No. 2 after suffering an upset in its region tournament.

Woodward battled back from 15pt deficit to win at the buzzer 🚨🚨



Elite 8 bound #Ryzehoops @WoodwardBBall pic.twitter.com/3qj99PJAG4 — RYZE Hoops (@RYZEHoops) February 23, 2025

In Class 6A, the highest, four top-10 teams were knocked out, with Norcross earning the most impressive belt notch. The Blue Devils, ejected from the rankings for finishing second to Peachtree Ridge in its region tournament earlier this month, defeated No. 3 McEachern 63-60 on the road.

Miles Clanton scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds for the winners. Norcross is in the quarterfinals for the eighth time in nine seasons.

Also in 6A, No. 6 Etowah beat No. 8 Buford 64-61; No. 4 Newton beat No. 10 Peachtree Ridge 73-51; and No. 9 Pebblebrook beat No. 7 Lambert 85-59.

Got it done in an intense back and forth against a very tough and well coached team. @aiden_weaver9 22p@alexyoung2025 19p@CooperHeller3 12p@WillMyles22 10p



More stats to come but the only one that matters…..Elite 8 for the second time in 3 years!! pic.twitter.com/CYAfwONKGx — Etowah Hoops (@EtowahHoops) February 22, 2025

In Class 4A, No. 9 McDonough beat No. 4 Southwest DeKalb 78-70. McDonough’s Zion Greene scored 31 points, and Zaiden Greene had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Monroe, an Albany school, had the best win in Class 3A with its 63-58 victory over Pickens, which lost two of its last three games after starting 27-0. Monroe is in the quarterfinals for the fifth time in six seasons while denying Pickens its first quarter since 2000.

In Class A Division I, Fannin County made history again with a 74-53 victory over No. 7 Dublin. Fannin (20-9) had never won a state-tournament game until last week’s victory over Brantley County. Now Fannin, a Georgia mountain school, has its first road playoff victory and its first berth into a state quarterfinal.

Two unranked Class 3A-A private schools bagged top-10 opponents.

Paideia of Atlanta beat No. 6 Christian Heritage 61-45. Paideia was the 2024 Class A Division I runner-up but finished fifth in its region this season.

Hebron Christian of Lilburn beat No. 5 Walker of Marietta 73-59. Hebron has made one other quarterfinals, which was last season. Josiah Deagle scored 17 points.

Another W for the Lions in the Lions Arena!

Thank you to all the fans that came out to support us today. We'll see yall on the 26th

for Elite 8! Elite 8 = 🔜

stats:@JosiahDeagle 17p, 5r, 1b@tj_matthews0 15p, 3r, 2a@lukasromine27 13p, 10r, 3a@devon_mcfield 10p, 8a, 1s pic.twitter.com/8EWzP82GzS — Hebron Lions Basketball (@hebron_hoops) February 22, 2025

The eight No. 1-ranked teams won handily.

Those include Class 6A’s Grayson, which beat Meadowcreek 76-38. Caleb Holt, the state’s No. 1 junior prospect, scored 19 points and had 17 rebounds.

Class 3A-A private’s Holy Innocents' defeated Landmark Christian 88-62. Caleb Wilson, the state’s No. 1 senior prospect, scored 31 points and had 13 rebounds.

Class 3A’s Cedar Grove beat Luella 68-60. Manny Green led the Saints with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Pace Academy of 4A beat No. 3 Kell 80-50 in Friday night.

The quarterfinals are Tuesday and Wednesday and the semifinals next weekend. The finals in the eight classifications are May 5-8 in Macon.

Boys second-round scores:

Class 6A

Cherokee 60, East Coweta 58

Grayson 76, Meadowcreek 38

Wheeler 76, Chapel Hill 56

Norcross 63, McEachern 60

Pebblebrook 85, Lambert 58

Walton 66, Westlake 50

Newton 73, Peachtree Ridge 51

Etowah 64, Buford 61

Class 5A

Winder-Barrow 56, Lakeside-Evans 47

Woodward Academy 58, Milton 56

Alexander 61, Houston County 58

Hughes 81, Lanier 53

Dutchtown 85, Sequoyah 72

Lee County 69, Rome 52

Tri-Cities 89, Sprayberry 71

Habersham Central 72, Brunswick 60

Class 4A

Union Grove 78, St. Pius 59

Pace Academy 80, Kell 50

Tucker 62, East Forsyth 59

Jonesboro 85, Cambridge 69

Westminster 65, Midtown 52

McDonough 78, Southwest DeKalb 70

Mays 74, Allatoona 34

North Oconee 79, Marist 61

Class 3A

Sandy Creek 60, Westover 47

Cross Creek 82, East Hall 71

Windsor Forest 73, Douglass 59

Dougherty 64, Calhoun 57

Cedar Grove 68, Luella 60

Baldwin 60, Upson-Lee 57

Monroe 63, Pickens 58

Jefferson 65, Peach County 45

Class 2A

Carver-Columbus 75, Burke County 54

Spencer 51, Crisp County 49

Franklin County 61, Salem 54

Butler 64, Columbia 51

KIPP Atlanta Charter 64, Morgan County 48

Union County 75, Westside-Macon 33

Laney 48, South Atlanta 38

Tattnall County 43, Sumter County 41

Class A Division I

Southwest 79, Banks County 41

Temple 87, Swainsboro 61

Toombs County 71, Woodville-Tompkins 67

Vidalia 50, Worth County 46

East Laurens 73, Model 59

Putnam County 72, Commerce 63

Fannin County 74, Dublin 53

B.E.S.T. Academy 72, Rabun County 59

Class A Division II

Warren County 51, Randolph-Clay 38

Hawkinsville 65, Chattahoochee County 58

Early County 58, Turner County 38

Savannah 65, Manchester 49

McIntosh County Academy 48, Taylor County 35

Mitchell County 51, Clinch County 41

Bryan County 58, Mt. Zion, Carroll 57

Greene County 76, Calhoun County 75

Class 3A-A private

North Cobb Christian 76, Mount Bethel Christian 64

St. Francis 67, Calvary Day 52

Greater Atlanta Christian 59, Darlington 54

Greenforest Christian 57, Providence Christian 43

Holy Innocents' 88, Landmark Christian 62

Hebron Christian 73, Walker 59

Mount Paran Christian 73, Lovett 54

Paideia 61, Christian Heritage 54