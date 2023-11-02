What to watch: Week 12

In this final week of the regular season, playoff seeding will be determined and in some cases, it may come to region tiebreakers. Here are some games to watch.
Union County Panthers at Fellowship Christian Paladins
When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Paladin Field, Roswell
Records, rankings: Union County is 7-2, 3-1 in Region 8 and unranked; Fellowship Christian is 7-2, 4-0 and No. 8.
Last meeting: Union County won 35-14 in 2022.
Maxwell’s projection: Fellowship Christian by 4.
Notes: This is for the Region 8 championship. The No. 1 seed from Region 8 will play the No. 4 seed from Region 5 in Round 1 of the state playoffs, which start next week. A Paladins win would give them five region titles in a row, and their second straight in 8-2A. They went 10-4 last year, reaching the semifinals. The Paladins acre coming of a 21-10 win over Banks County, their closest region matchup to date. Overall, they’ve outscored 8-2A competition 201-98. The Panthers lost 55-35 to Providence Christian on Oct. 13, but the Storm have two region losses and can do no better than the No. 3 seed. One of the Storm’s region losses was to the Paladins, who posted a school record for points scored in a 73-39 win on Oct. 20. The Panthers are in position to win 8-2A because they beat Athens Academy 35-21 last week, knocking it out of its No. 10 spot in the rankings. This will be the Panthers’ sixth straight trip to the playoffs, extending a program record for consecutive postseason appearances. They went 8-4 last year. This would be their first region title since 1973.
Spencer Greenwave Owls at ACE Charter Grypons
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, ACE Charter Stadium, Macon
Records: Spencer is 7-2, 6-0 in Region 2; ACE Charter is 7-2, 5-1.
Last meeting: Spencer won 16-6 in 2022.
Maxwell’s projection: Spencer by 15
Notes: Spencer is the Region 2 champion. This matchup would have been for the region title, but last week ACE Charter suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of Southwest, 52-51 in double-overtime. Even with a win, they’re stuck with the No. 3 seed unless No. 7 Northeast loses to Rutland. A loss to Spencer, coupled with a Southwest win over Central, would put give Gryphons a No. 4 seed. The Greenwave Owls also won Region 2 last season, going 8-3. They beat then-No. 2 Northeast 35-34 in overtime on Oct. 20, then on a short week beat Central 43-0 last Thursday. They will play the No. 4 seed from Region 3 in Round 1 next week.
Washington County Golden Hawks at Putnam County Warriors
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, War Eagle Stadium, Eatonton
Records: Washington County is 5-4, 4-2 in Region 4; Putnam County is 5-4, 4-2.
Last meeting: Putnam County won 26-13 in 2022.
Maxwell’s projection: Washington County by 3
Notes: This game is for the No. 3 seed, with the loser taking the No. 4 seed and traveling to the Region 3 champion for Round 1. If Region 3′s Appling County, Pierce County and Toombs County all win by more than 12 points Friday as they’re projected to, there will be a three-way tie for first place, with the tiebreaker coming down to a hat draw. The Golden Hawks started 1-2 in region play but have won three in a row, including 62-0 over Josey last week, their second shutout against a 4-2A opponent. They beat Glenn Hills 42-0 in their region opener Sept. 14. They’ve reached they playoffs every year since 2008, but haven’t advance since 2018. The War Eagles started 0-2, then won five in a row, including their first four region games. But they enter Friday on another two-game skid, having lost 56-6 to Thomson on Oct. 20, and 27-6 to Laney last week. They’re gunning for a fourth winning season in a row, their longest streak since the 1970s. They went 9-3 last year and have reached the playoffs every year since 2019.
