What to watch: Week 12

Union County Panthers at Fellowship Christian Paladins

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Paladin Field, Roswell

Records, rankings: Union County is 7-2, 3-1 in Region 8 and unranked; Fellowship Christian is 7-2, 4-0 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Union County won 35-14 in 2022.

Maxwell’s projection: Fellowship Christian by 4.

Notes: This is for the Region 8 championship. The No. 1 seed from Region 8 will play the No. 4 seed from Region 5 in Round 1 of the state playoffs, which start next week. A Paladins win would give them five region titles in a row, and their second straight in 8-2A. They went 10-4 last year, reaching the semifinals. The Paladins acre coming of a 21-10 win over Banks County, their closest region matchup to date. Overall, they’ve outscored 8-2A competition 201-98. The Panthers lost 55-35 to Providence Christian on Oct. 13, but the Storm have two region losses and can do no better than the No. 3 seed. One of the Storm’s region losses was to the Paladins, who posted a school record for points scored in a 73-39 win on Oct. 20. The Panthers are in position to win 8-2A because they beat Athens Academy 35-21 last week, knocking it out of its No. 10 spot in the rankings. This will be the Panthers’ sixth straight trip to the playoffs, extending a program record for consecutive postseason appearances. They went 8-4 last year. This would be their first region title since 1973.

Spencer Greenwave Owls at ACE Charter Grypons

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, ACE Charter Stadium, Macon

Records: Spencer is 7-2, 6-0 in Region 2; ACE Charter is 7-2, 5-1.

Last meeting: Spencer won 16-6 in 2022.

Maxwell’s projection: Spencer by 15

Notes: Spencer is the Region 2 champion. This matchup would have been for the region title, but last week ACE Charter suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of Southwest, 52-51 in double-overtime. Even with a win, they’re stuck with the No. 3 seed unless No. 7 Northeast loses to Rutland. A loss to Spencer, coupled with a Southwest win over Central, would put give Gryphons a No. 4 seed. The Greenwave Owls also won Region 2 last season, going 8-3. They beat then-No. 2 Northeast 35-34 in overtime on Oct. 20, then on a short week beat Central 43-0 last Thursday. They will play the No. 4 seed from Region 3 in Round 1 next week.

Washington County Golden Hawks at Putnam County Warriors

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, War Eagle Stadium, Eatonton

Records: Washington County is 5-4, 4-2 in Region 4; Putnam County is 5-4, 4-2.

Last meeting: Putnam County won 26-13 in 2022.

Maxwell’s projection: Washington County by 3

Notes: This game is for the No. 3 seed, with the loser taking the No. 4 seed and traveling to the Region 3 champion for Round 1. If Region 3′s Appling County, Pierce County and Toombs County all win by more than 12 points Friday as they’re projected to, there will be a three-way tie for first place, with the tiebreaker coming down to a hat draw. The Golden Hawks started 1-2 in region play but have won three in a row, including 62-0 over Josey last week, their second shutout against a 4-2A opponent. They beat Glenn Hills 42-0 in their region opener Sept. 14. They’ve reached they playoffs every year since 2008, but haven’t advance since 2018. The War Eagles started 0-2, then won five in a row, including their first four region games. But they enter Friday on another two-game skid, having lost 56-6 to Thomson on Oct. 20, and 27-6 to Laney last week. They’re gunning for a fourth winning season in a row, their longest streak since the 1970s. They went 9-3 last year and have reached the playoffs every year since 2019.

