What to watch: Week 1

Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane at Irwin County Indians

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Indian Field, Ocilla

Records, rankings: Fitzgerald (14-1 in 2022) is No. 1 in Class 2A, Irwin County (11-2 in 2022) is No. 3 in Class A Division I.

Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 28-20 in 2022.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Notes: The Cane finished 2022 runners-up to Thomson, losing 28-20 in the championship, after winning their first 14 games of the season. It was their third consecutive trip to the championship game under Tucker Pruitt, who in 2021 delivered the Cane their first state title in 73 years. They return seven starters on each side of the ball from last year’s team, including preseason all-state selections OL Gabe Pierce and DL Roderick Morgan. The Indians, who have lost to the Cane to open each of the previous three seasons, reached the semifinals last year. It was their 10th season in a row of reaching at least the quarterfinals.

Appling County Pirates at Ware County Rams

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Waycross

Records, rankings: Appling County (11-2 in 2022) is No. 2 in 2A, Ware County (14-0 in 2022) is No. 1 in 5A.

Last meeting: Ware County won 33-14 in 1993.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Notes: Weather cancelled last year’s matchup at Appling County, and now the defending champion Rams will host the first meeting in 30 years. For the second year in a row, the Pirates reached the semifinals under Jordan Mullis after making the Final Four in 3A in 2021. They return a lot of talent from last year’s young team, including preseason all-state selections QB Dayson Griffis and DL Darion Smith, as they seek to win their season opener for the fifth year in a row. Ware County is coming off its first championship in a program that dates to 1958. The Rams are led by fifth-year coach Jason Strickland, who preceded Tucker Pruitt at Fitzgerald and led the Cane to championship appearances in 2015 and 2016. The Rams have two preseason all-state selections, DL Demetrius Baldwin and LB/DL Jamar Birden, a 3-star.

ELCA Chargers at Bainbridge Bearcats

When, where: 7:30 p.m., Centennial Field, Bainbridge

Records, rankings: ELCA (7-5 in 2022) is No. 7 in 2A, Bainbridge 8-5 in 2022) is No. 4 in 4A.

Last meeting: This is the first matchup between these teams.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Notes: Under first-year coach Tanner Rogers, the Chargers’ season ended the second round, snapping a run of 12 straight seasons of reaching at least the quarterfinals — a run that included five consecutive titles and six overall, under Jonathan Gess. They return Zack Owens, a 4-star offensive lineman committed to Clemson, and Brandon Hood, a 3-star who plays running back and defensive back. They graduated quarterback Charlie Gilliam, at Wake Forest, and cornerback Colton Hood, at Auburn. Bainbridge reached the quarterfinals last year, and are led by preseason all-state selection WR Antavious Murphy, a 3-star.

Rockmart Yellow Jackets at Cedartown Bulldogs

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Doc Ayres Field at Cedartown Memorial Stadium, Cedartown

Records, rankings: Rockmart 10-3 in 2022) is No. 8 in 2A, Cedartown (14-1 in 2022) is No. 7 in 4A.

Last meeting: Cedartown won 27-14 in 2022.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Notes: The Yellow Jackets returned to 7-2A last year to win region, which they’d done from 2017-19. They also won 6-3A from 2020-21, giving them six consecutive region titles overall, all under Biff Parsons, in his eight season. The Jackets reached the quarterfinals last season, their best finish since 2018, when they were 2A runners-up. This is a rematch of last year’s opener, which was played at Rockmart. The Jackets had won the previous three meetings before last season, from 2018-2020. The Bulldogs are led by Georgia commit and preseason all-state selection DB Tae Harris, a 4-star.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily