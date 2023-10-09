Week 8 roundup: Toombs County beats Appling County in Baxley

In Region 3, No. 8 Toombs County Bulldogs pulled off an upset Friday, beating the No. 2 Appling County Pirates 31-28 in Baxley despite being 17-point underdogs. With the win, the Bulldogs (7-0, 3-0 in Region 3) leapfrogged the Pirates (4-2, 1,) in the rankings and are now No. 3, while the Pirates slide to No. 4.

While the win surprised many, the Bulldogs believed from the beginning that they could compete against one of the state’s top teams, on the road.

“This was the expectation from the start,” Bulldogs coach Buddy Martin said. “Champions take care of business each day because that is their character. They win the games they are supposed to win, and then go win some that others may think they shouldn’t. We know in this region, the region championship goes through Appling County and Pierce County. They are two of the top programs in the state, and have been.”

Speaking of, the Bulldogs host the No. 5 Pierce County Bears (5-1, 1-1) Friday in Lyons. If the Bulldogs win, they will have, barring a catastrophic upset in their final two games, secured a region championship for the first time since 2000. A loss to the Bears, however, would in all likelihood, create a three-way tie atop the region. Appling County beat Pearce County 17-14 on Sept. 29.

According to Pierce County coach Ryan Herring, the three-way tiebreaker for Region 3 is points differential, and the Bears must beat Toombs County by 4 points to win the region, otherwise it finishes third, with Toombs County taking first and Appling County taking second.

Last year, Pierce County beat the Bulldogs 31-28 in Blackshear. However, the Bulldogs are playing with the confidence to avoid needing a region tiebreaker to determine the champion.

“Our kids believe in what we are doing,” Martin said. “They believe in each other. Team wins. Love wins. That has been our culture here for the past seven years (under Richie Marsh), and I have been blessed with the task of continuing that. We have a staff that believes that, and it is who we are. Our confidence lies in those relationships, and in our daily preparation.”

In the Bulldogs’ win Friday, senior kicker Bralen Dietrich was 3-for-3 on field goals, including the game-winner.

“Appling County has a great football team,” Martin said. “(Pirates coach Jordan) Mullis and his staff have done a phenomenal job and continue to do so. We knew it would be a fight for four quarters, and I told ours guys all week that the game would be won on special teams.

(Dietrich) is as solid as they come.”

Junior quarterback TJ Stanley was 10-for-20 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. Junior receiver LaGonza Hayward had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Gavin Fletcher had three catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Martin said the offensive line, which paved the way for 119 yards rushing and a touchdown, “fought their tails off all night.”

Adjustments to the Pirates’ defense also played a big role in the win.

“I thought our offensive staff did a great job adjusting throughout the game and giving our playmakers opportunities to make plays,” Martin said.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 for the first time since 1995.