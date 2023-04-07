Week 8 Girls Soccer Rankings

The state playoffs begin on April 12 for the first round and continue with the second round on April 18, the quarterfinals on April 25 and the semifinals on April 28. The state championship matches will be held from May 2-5 at McEachern in Powder Springs and Mercer University in Macon.
Entering the last week of the regular season, Mill Creek leads the state’s highest class. Marist is ranked atop Class 6A and Chamblee is the team to beat in Class 5A. In Class 4A, North Oconee leads the way and Oconee County tops Class 3A. Fellowship Christian is ranked atop Class 2A, Commerce tops Class A Division I and McIntosh County Academy is the top-ranked program in Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Mill Creek
2. Buford
3. Archer
4. Walton
5. Forsyth Central
6. Harrison
7. Brookwood
8. Denmark
9. Campbell
10. Harrison
Class 6A
1. Marist
2. Blessed Trinity
3. Lassiter
4. Pope
5. North Atlanta
6. St. Pius X
7. Allatoona
8. Habersham Central
9. Alexander
10. Roswell
Class 5A
1. Chamblee
2. Cambridge
3. Midtown
4. Loganville
5. McIntosh
6. Greenbrier
7. Jefferson
8. Harris County
9. Northview
10. Northgate
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Cherokee Bluff
3. Holy Innocents’
4. Perry
5. Westminster
6. Heritage-Catoosa
7. Northwest Whitfield
8. Whitewater
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Lovett
Class 3A
1. Oconee County
2. Wesleyan
3. Morgan County
4. Hebron Christian
5. Lumpkin County
6. Bremen
7. Dawson County
8. White County
9. Coahulla Creek
10. Columbus
Class 2A
1. Fellowship Christian
2. Model
3. Fitzgerald
4. Landmark Christian
5. Athens Academy
6. Savannah Arts
7. Mount Paran
8. Callaway
9. Putnam County
10. ACE Charter
Class A Division I
1. Commerce
2. Paideia
3. East Laurens
4. Dade County
5. Bleckley County
6. Social Circle
7. Screven County
8. Mount Vernon
9. Whitefield Academy
10. Lamar County
Class A Division II
1. McIntosh County Academy
2. Aquinas
3. Hawkinsville
4. Lake Oconee Academy
5. Lincoln County
6. Atlanta Classical
7. Portal
8. Towns County
9. Atkinson County
10. Dooly County
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com