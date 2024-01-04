Week 8 Girls Basketball Rankings

Grayson tops Class 7A with Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and Milton in the top 5. River Ridge leads Class 6A with North Forsyth, Langston Hughes, Marist and Woodward at the top of the class.
Union Grove is at the top of Class 5A and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Jefferson. In Class 4A, Baldwin is at the top and leading Holy Innocents’, Hardaway, Southwest DeKalb and Stockbridge.
Hebron Christian leads Class 3A ahead of Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County. Mount Paran is No. 1 in Class 2A with Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon rounding the top 5. St. Francis is the team to beat in Class A Division I and Greenforest leads Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Buford
3. Norcross
4. Carrollton
5. Milton
6. McEachern
7. North Paulding
8. Dacula
9. Archer
10. Campbell
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. North Forsyth
3. Langston Hughes
4. Marist
5. Woodward Academy
6. New Manchester
7. Sequoyah
8. Veterans
9. Lakeside-Evans
10. Tift County
Class 5A
1. Union Grove
2. Midtown
3. Jackson-Atlanta
4. Warner Robins
5. Jefferson
6. Creekside
7. Bradwell Institute
8. Harris County
9. Statesboro
10. Jones County
Class 4A
1. Baldwin
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Hardaway
4. Southwest DeKalb
5. Stockbridge
6. Fayette County
7. Cherokee Bluff
8. Trinity Christian
9. Chestatee
10. Starr’s Mill
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pickens
4. Carver-Columbus
5. White County
6. Dawson County
7. Mary Persons
8. Cross Creek
9. Hart County
10. Monroe
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran
2. Thomson
3. Butler
4. Josey
5. Central-Macon
6. Columbia
7. Model
8. Banks County
9. Sumter County
10. Dodge County
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Athens Christian
4. Oglethorpe County
5. Rabun County
6. Swainsboro
7. Lamar County
8. Mount Pisgah
9. Heard County
10. East Laurens
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest
2. Montgomery County
3. Taylor County
4. Terrell County
5. Wilcox County
6. Clinch County
7. Early County
8. Wilcox County
9. Warren County
10. Randolph-Clay
