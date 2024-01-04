Week 8 Girls Basketball Rankings

Grayson tops Class 7A with Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and Milton in the top 5. River Ridge leads Class 6A with North Forsyth, Langston Hughes, Marist and Woodward at the top of the class.

Union Grove is at the top of Class 5A and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Jefferson. In Class 4A, Baldwin is at the top and leading Holy Innocents’, Hardaway, Southwest DeKalb and Stockbridge.

Hebron Christian leads Class 3A ahead of Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County. Mount Paran is No. 1 in Class 2A with Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon rounding the top 5. St. Francis is the team to beat in Class A Division I and Greenforest leads Class A Division II.