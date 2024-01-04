Week 8 Girls Basketball Rankings

State champions!!: River Ridge players celebrate after winning the Class 6A girls state championship Friday in Macon. River Ridge defeated Lovejoy 68-50 in the title game.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Grayson tops Class 7A with Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and Milton in the top 5. River Ridge leads Class 6A with North Forsyth, Langston Hughes, Marist and Woodward at the top of the class.

Union Grove is at the top of Class 5A and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Jefferson. In Class 4A, Baldwin is at the top and leading Holy Innocents’, Hardaway, Southwest DeKalb and Stockbridge.

Hebron Christian leads Class 3A ahead of Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County. Mount Paran is No. 1 in Class 2A with Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon rounding the top 5. St. Francis is the team to beat in Class A Division I and Greenforest leads Class A Division II.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. Buford

3. Norcross

4. Carrollton

5. Milton

6. McEachern

7. North Paulding

8. Dacula

9. Archer

10. Campbell

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. North Forsyth

3. Langston Hughes

4. Marist

5. Woodward Academy

6. New Manchester

7. Sequoyah

8. Veterans

9. Lakeside-Evans

10. Tift County

Class 5A

1. Union Grove

2. Midtown

3. Jackson-Atlanta

4. Warner Robins

5. Jefferson

6. Creekside

7. Bradwell Institute

8. Harris County

9. Statesboro

10. Jones County

Class 4A

1. Baldwin

2. Holy Innocents’

3. Hardaway

4. Southwest DeKalb

5. Stockbridge

6. Fayette County

7. Cherokee Bluff

8. Trinity Christian

9. Chestatee

10. Starr’s Mill

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pickens

4. Carver-Columbus

5. White County

6. Dawson County

7. Mary Persons

8. Cross Creek

9. Hart County

10. Monroe

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran

2. Thomson

3. Butler

4. Josey

5. Central-Macon

6. Columbia

7. Model

8. Banks County

9. Sumter County

10. Dodge County

Class A Division I

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Rabun County

6. Swainsboro

7. Lamar County

8. Mount Pisgah

9. Heard County

10. East Laurens

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest

2. Montgomery County

3. Taylor County

4. Terrell County

5. Wilcox County

6. Clinch County

7. Early County

9. Warren County

10. Randolph-Clay

